MUNICH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has doubled down on its commitment to eco-friendly innovations as it leads the electric two-wheeler industry into a new era of development as technological advances in transportation are reshaping societies, solving fundamental human challenges, and paving the way for safer and more sustainable roads.

Yadea vows to continue to “Electrify Your Life” in 2022 with its innovative green tech.

"With demand for electric two-wheelers expected to overtake traditional fuel-based vehicles in three to five years, now is the moment to harness the power of innovation, help consumers level up their transportation technology and create a greener planet together," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

As a pioneering electric two-wheeler brand, Yadea has always been at the cutting edge of sustainable transportation solutions. Its comprehensive product portfolio features electric vehicles for different travel needs, including electric mopeds, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles for leisure rides, and electric kick scooters for urban commutes. Beyond daily rides, Yadea has entered the commercial electric moped market with the Y1S, which debuted at EICMA in Milan last November.

All Yadea vehicles are underpinned by the company's continued commitment to improve its technologies with ongoing R&D. With an R&D budget of $150 million in 2021 and a thousand-strong team of elite researchers, Yadea invests more in R&D than any other brand on the market. The company is the only one in the industry with two CNAS-certified laboratories, and boasts six industry-leading level technology R&D centers and 788 national patents (including 25 invention patents).

This strength in R&D has enabled Yadea to continuously introduce new upgrades for a more intelligent and comfortable ride, including a powerful motor capable of speeds of 100km/h, extended battery range of 100km on select models, independent BMS with super-fast recharging and wireless charging technology, and battery swapping service.

Recognizing the need to deliver high-quality electric mobility solutions at scale, Yadea also boasts the industry's most complete and highest-capacity production capabilities with eight production centers worldwide. The company upholds stringent quality control standards for products: in 2015, Yadea developed the "Platinum Quality" standard before upgrading to the "Radiant Diamond Quality" standard in 2018. Moreover, Yadea is the first electric two-wheeler brand to obtain the EU CE, EMARK and other world-class quality certifications. Select parts even meet automotive- and aviation-grade standards.

For 20 years, Yadea has harnessed communication, collaboration and green technologies to build a more sustainable and connected future. To date, Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.6 million tons of CO2 emissions – the equivalent to planting 1.58 billion trees. As it looks to the future, Yadea has vowed to continue championing eco-friendly innovations and unlock the power of millions of everyday changes to electrify lives on the planet.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

