Yembo's Security Infrastructure Obtains Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yembo, the leader in AI-powered, virtual home surveys, is proud to announce that it has been issued the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification by the International Organization of Standardization.

Yembo (PRNewsfoto/Yembo, Inc.)

The issue of an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification signifies an organization's commitment to information security best practices and the establishment of the proper procedures and processes for all workflows within the organization.

Yembo's information security management system (ISMS) has been formally audited by QAS International, an international certification company with over two decades of established experience in qualifying companies for ISO certifications, and its partner, International Management Systems Marketing (IMSM), an international organization of leading ISO specialists and consultants. The obtainment of an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification heralds Yembo as one of the select companies that have demonstrated the highest standard of security excellence for its employees, clients, and partners.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 outlines requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within an organization¹. Certifications are not guaranteed to all organizations that go through the audit process. Only organizations that have gone through a rigorous audit process, proven that they have reviewed the risks unique to their business, and created procedures to monitor and address risks in a detailed, efficient manner are awarded an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

According to Saloumeh Danesh, ISO Specialist at International Management Systems Marketing (IMSM), an Information Security Management System (ISMS) is suitable for any company that handles data. ISMS is a systematic approach consisting of processes, technology, and people that help to protect and manage a company's information through effective risk management. The most apparent benefit of complying with the standard is that data security processes will improve.

"Being in line with the ISO standard ensures that Yembo's processes are up to date with the legal requirements of data security. Yembo's controls and risk management measures make data breaches less likely to happen," said Danesh, "By being certified under the ISO 27001 Standard, Yembo proves that it complies with risk management best practices and can protect the information it owns. The ISO Certification is easily recognized as proof of trustworthiness and professionalism."

"The [Yembo] management team was very cooperative and showed true understanding of the fundamentals of the ISO 27001:2013. Compliant documentation was provided. They also exhibited a strong understanding of the standard and how it was applicable to their organization," said Farah Ally, ISO Consultant at IMSM, "Their core business practices show that the ISO certification would greatly benefit their ability to show a leading edge against their competition. Having the controls in place organizes their ability to effectively execute their services in an efficient manner."

"Security is of utmost importance to us at Yembo," said Zach Rattner, CTO & Co-Founder at Yembo, "Our clients trust us to be a responsible steward of their data. We will continue to lead by implementing best practices to minimize risks so our clients can have peace of mind when they work with us."

About Yembo

Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered virtual home surveys. Yembo's mission is to bring digital transformation to home service companies through best-in-class artificial intelligence products. With over 120 global customers and growing in the moving and relocation industry, we're just getting started. https://yembo.ai

¹ Source: https://www.iso.org/standard/54534.html

