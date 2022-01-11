American Vegetarian Association Once Again Honors Eggland's Best Eggs With 'Highly Recommended' Certification

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) recognizes the best vegetarian options on the market through its 'Highly Recommended' certification program. For the 18th consecutive year, the leading advocate in promoting healthy vegetarian options has certified Eggland's Best (EB), assuring customers that for nearly two decades, EB continues to maintain the highest standards in egg production.

"There are strict vegetarian guidelines that all AVA certified products are required to meet," said Len Torine, Founder and Senior Advisor at the American Vegetarian Association. "Eggland's Best continues to be the first and only egg brand to receive the AVA certification because of its commitment to providing consumers with a product that offers superior quality, taste, freshness and nutrition compared to ordinary eggs."

"We are deeply honored be the only egg brand the AVA recognizes," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we pride ourselves in consistently providing consumers with the highest quality eggs that taste great and have superior nutrition. The AVA certification speaks to this commitment and assures our consumers that EB eggs are the best option for families across the country."

The AVA was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA's primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make the best choices when seeking vegetarian options.

"Certifications like this from the American Vegetarian Association empower the consumer and allows them to instantly recognize healthy products that meet strict vegetarian guidelines," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "I always recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my vegetarian clients because incorporating EB eggs into your diet is a simple and effective way to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients that help maintain overall wellness. They're also a healthy protein source for vegetarians who may not be getting enough through their diets."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

