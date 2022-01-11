Ellucian to Acquire CampusLogic, a Leader in Student Financial Success

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , a leading higher education technology solutions provider for more than 2,700 institutions around the world, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CampusLogic, a leading Ed-Tech provider of Student Financial Success solutions supporting nearly 800 higher education institutions and improving the outcomes of more than five million students. CampusLogic capabilities help students achieve greater levels of success by eliminating the friction associated with applying for financial aid while opening up opportunities to discover broader financial support in the form of grants, scholarships, and other forms of funding.

With this transaction, Ellucian will extend its current financial aid technology solutions, helping higher education institutions to improve enrollment and completion outcomes. The combined offerings will better support the critical needs of students – to discover, apply and secure the financial resources needed beginning with the enrollment process, through to a degree or post-secondary credential.

"Today's higher education students are facing financial challenges at all-time high levels, with more than 86 percent [in the U.S.] currently receiving financial aid. At the same time, institutions are facing an increase in departures of financial aid staff leaving them with more administrative workload and less time to engage and support the needs of students," said Laura Ipsen, CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian's success in accelerating the digital transformation of higher education, paired with CampusLogic's financial aid SaaS solutions, provides a more connected and interactive experience creating more speed and certainty for students to meet their financial needs. Integrating CampusLogic's capabilities across Ellucian's comprehensive SaaS offerings creates new opportunities for innovation beyond student financial success to address the issue of student well-being."

"We are thrilled to join the Ellucian team in our common mission to improve student experience across the entire higher education journey," said Gregg Scoresby, Founder and CEO of CampusLogic. "Our solutions improve the student financial aid experience, addressing the number one barrier to enrollment and graduation. As part of Ellucian, we have more opportunity than ever to help schools change lives and make student financial success a national priority."

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with Gregg and the CampusLogic team, whose mission and culture fits well with Ellucian. Under Gregg's strong leadership, CampusLogic has delivered innovative and pioneering digital solutions for higher education that dramatically improve student financial success. We believe there are significant future benefits that will continue to improve institutions' success and change the lives of students," said Ipsen.

Gregg will join Ellucian in a new role to lead the vision and strategy focused on student success and well-being. Ellucian will continue to integrate with all CampusLogic customers and their partners leveraging Ellucian's Open SaaS Platform with data integration and UI frameworks across the entirety of CampusLogic's solution suite including: StudentForms, Scholarship Universe, CampusCommunicator, RaiseMe Enrollment, ClearCost, VirtualAdvisor and SponsoredScholar. Investing in and growing these solutions is a key part of Ellucian's ongoing strategy and product roadmap.

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of solutions and services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. The company currently helps nearly 800 schools increase enrollment, retention, and graduation rates with the most comprehensive platform of Student Financial Success products. The CampusLogic platform includes a net price calculator, complete scholarship management, personalized digital communications, simplified financial aid verification, 24x7 personalized virtual advising, tuition and scholarship crowdfunding, and integrated data visualizations. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider.

