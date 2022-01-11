Global Omnichannel Survey Platform Leader Voxco Acquires Actify Data Labs, a True North Company

The move accelerates Voxco's vision of becoming a leading actionable insights provider by augmenting it's survey platform with advanced analytics and AI

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxco, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, today announced it has acquired Actify Data Labs (a True North company), an end-to-end data and analytics platform.

The power of the Actify platform will be a key element in strengthening Voxco's experience management offering. With Actify's Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning capabilities, companies will be able to deliver tremendous business outcomes like enhancing revenue by driving loyalty & maximizing customer lifetime value. Read more here.

Funding for the acquisition comes from Pivoton Capital, a current syndicate of Canadian and U.S. private equity investors.

"The board of directors and I are extremely excited to embark on this next phase of growth at Voxco. Our mission at Voxco is to transform the actionable insights industry and remove the technological barriers for professionals to enable a seamless research technology experience.

Combining forces with Actify will create a perfect mix of capabilities to fuel the future of experiences for companies. This will enhance our experience management offering globally," said Sumit Aneja, the CEO of Voxco.

With digital adoption on the rise, rapidly changing customer preferences and data fragmentation are emerging as major challenges for businesses. To tackle these, Voxco's new offering will enable companies to create a single source of truth by unifying data from different sources. It will help brands democratize data with ease, uncover insights faster & take better strategic decisions.

"AI is revolutionizing the experience management landscape. Data is the heart of AI and the fuel to drive new age omnichannel experience management platforms. We are thrilled to be part of a global leader like Voxco where our technology will play an integral role in reimagining the research technology, survey and experience management platform of the future," said Hindol Basu, CEO of Actify Data Labs.

"We feel extremely excited to be part of the journey in creating the next generation experience management platform. The functional breadth, scalability and technology leadership of our platform can be leveraged to the fullest as part of our journey with Voxco," said Bijoy Khandelwal, COO and Chief Architect of Actify Data Labs.

Anand Narayan, Chief Digital Officer, True North stated, "It is exhilarating to see the Actify Data Lab's growth since True North incubated the company in 2018. They started with espousing True North's 3A (Analytics, Algorithms and AI) vision in investee companies and have grown to a company that has become a significant partner for many India-based data-driven organizations today. In the next phase of their journey with Groupe Voxco, Actify will pave the way to becoming a major player in the global marketplace for data-driven decision-making."

About Voxco

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys.

Learn more about Voxco.

About Actify Data Labs

Actify Data Labs is a data platform and AI company. Actify's comprehensive data platform and AI solutions provide a single platform to navigate every step in the data journey. Actify helps organizations in managing churn, enhancing customer lifetime value, reducing credit risk and making sense of unstructured text and image data. Since the launch of the platform in 2019, more than 17 organizations use Actify's platform to drive business value from data.

Learn more about Actify

About True North

Founded in 1999, True North is India's leading home-grown private equity firm with a focus on investing in and transforming mid-sized profitable businesses into large well-established businesses that are valuable, enduring and socially responsible. True North has successfully launched six separate investment funds with a combined corpus of ~ USD 3 billion including co-investments. True North's deep insights and understanding of India has added value to more than 50 businesses over the last 20 years.

Learn more about True North

Abhey Rana

VP Marketing

abhey.rana@voxco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Voxco