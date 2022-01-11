Healthy.io achieves HITRUST CSF® certification for Information Security

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, today announced its at-home Minuteful Kidney test and Minuteful for Wound services have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST, which follows a standardized framework to measure HIPAA compliance.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Healthy.io has met key federal and state regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Healthy.io in an elite group of organizations worldwide that has earned this certification.

Healthy.io's business case is simple: smartphone-powered technology can help health systems and insurance providers improve patient health, reduce costs across the healthcare system, and improve access to care. Early results are tremendous: In the US, health plans can more than double their current adherence rates. A recent rollout in the United Kingdom showed that Healthy.io test kits raised test adherence from 0% to 50% among patients who had not done a urine test for kidney disease in the previous year.

"Building a health technology company doesn't just take an innovative service, it takes patients' trust. As we work to provide healthcare at the speed of life, Healthy.io is committed to protecting patients' privacy. Earning the HITRUST CSF Certification demonstrates to our customers that we are meeting the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and is another measure of our commitment to their well-being," said Healthy.io US GM Paula LeClair.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST CSF Certification provides reliable assurances that Healthy.io is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

In 2019, Healthy.io received its second 501(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing the company to expand access to critical tests and care for millions of Americans who are at risk for chronic kidney disease. In addition, Healthy.io has developed a pioneering wound-care service that allows clinicians to use an app to track the condition of chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers and bedsores.

ABOUT HEALTHY.IO

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

Media contact:

Kate Lucadamo

Vice President, Marathon Strategies

Kate@marathonstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Healthy.io