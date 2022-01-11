InventHelp Inventor Develops Crossbody Purse to Increase Safety & Security (FED-2332)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to have security and peace of mind, especially when I was walking in the dark," said an inventor from Seattle, Wash. "This inspired me to develop a purse to carry just the essentials that could provide added safety."

She developed the patent-pending BODYGUARD PURSE to provide women with an organized means to transport their essentials that would offer enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention would ensure that the user was clearly visible to reduce the incidence of pedestrian injuries and fatalities and it would provide protection when walking or jogging. Additionally, it would notify anyone nearby of a need for help and it may scare off a potential thief or attacker.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

