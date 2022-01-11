InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Backrest (DLL-3878)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people spend time reading while sitting on the toilet even though it is not the most comfortable arrangement," said an inventor from Euless, Texas. "I realized a backrest would improve the experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed a prototype for THRONE BACKSTOP, patent-pending, to provide support for the back while sitting on the toilet. As such, it adds comfort to the functionality of a standard toilet by reducing the chances of back strain and discomfort. It installs easily in minutes and is easy to clean and maintain. It is also durable, practical, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DlLL-3878, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

