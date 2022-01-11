InventHelp Inventor Presents A Soothing Plus Toy (FED-2322)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Father passed away, and I was sick. I wanted something to comfort me and warm me," said an inventor from Lacey, Wash. "So, I created WARM HUGS."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a plush toy that would provide warmth and comfort for children and adults. This toy could possibly make children less fussy and more cooperative at bedtime. Children who suffer from night-time fears could use this as a warm friend and symbol of security. It helps to encourage sleep and could also provide a source of relief for tummy aches, ear aches, and sore muscles. Use of this invention could relieve pain, alleviate loneliness, and provide physical warmth in a soft and huggable stuffed animal, for both children and adults. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

