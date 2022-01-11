InventHelp Inventors Develop New Accessory for Bakers (FED-2329)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a baking accessory to prevent a frosting bag from warming within the hands," said one of two inventors, from Lakewood, Wash., "so we invented the BAKING TOOL. Our design helps a baker to create crisp details and designs from start to finish."

The patent-pending invention prevents body heat from transferring from the hands to a piping or pastry bag. In doing so, it ensures that frosting remains chilled while decorating desserts. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of decorated baked goods. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, bakeries and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

