Jarad Bernotavicz Joins the LauraMac Team

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a provider of technology to the mortgage capital markets, announced the hiring of Jarad Bernotavicz as Vice President and General Manager of its Servicing Onboarding and Document Management lines of business. In this role Jarad will have responsibility for setting the vision for these business lines along with product strategy, design, roadmapping and client success.

Jarad spent the last 16 years of his career at Altisource, and its predecessor companies, in various roles of increasing responsibility including client mangement, profesional services, and product management.

"We are excited to welcome Jarad to our team!", said Bob Fulton, CEO LauraMac. "His blend of experience in the development of SaaS technology combined with his history dealing with clients in our market make him a perfect fit for LauraMac. Adding accomplished senior leadership, such as Jarad, as we continue to grow is paramount to our success."

LauraMac was formed in 2019 by a team of leaders with deep experience in both the secondary and capital markets and technology development. The LauraMac Platform is highlighted by its configurable workflow to script loan reviews, an advanced rules engine to automate tasks and findings, and a curative process to identify and resolve findings with counterparties. Beyond automation, the Platform provides a vibrant ecosystem where users interact with clients, vendors, and service providers in a secure, transparent, and efficient environment.

LauraMac continues to establish itself as an industry leader in mortgage technology. The power of the LauraMac Platform is in the versatility of its design.

About LauraMac

LauraMac provides an integrated platform for the mortgage industry with products for loan acquisition, third party due diligence, servicing boarding and document and data management. The LauraMac team is comprised of mortgage professionals who are passionate about innovating and executing for their client's success. The company has offices in Irvine, CA, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA. More information can be found at www.LauraMac.com.

