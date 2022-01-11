Reality television star and new mom joins leading weight loss and weight management company as the face of Max Up, the first of its kind and most effective weight loss solution yet

Jenny Craig Welcomes Brittany Cartwright As Max Up Spokesperson And Brand Ambassador Reality television star and new mom joins leading weight loss and weight management company as the face of Max Up, the first of its kind and most effective weight loss solution yet

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig , the leading weight loss and weight management company, today announces Brittany Cartwright as spokesperson and ambassador for Max Up , its newest, most complete and effective program yet. Cartwright, reality television star and social media influencer, will become the face of Jenny Craig and use Max Up to lose at least 30 pounds following the birth of her first child mid-2021. As a spokesperson for Max Up, Cartwright will showcase her weight loss journey using the new program in a series of television commercials, digital media and social media promotions throughout 2022.

Jenny Craig today announces Brittany Cartwright as spokesperson and ambassador for Max Up, its newest, most complete and effective program yet.

Launched December 20, 2021, Max Up is scientifically proven to help people lose weight faster, and provides the tools to keep it off and empower lifelong change. While on the Max Up program, participants can lose up to 18 pounds* and 5 inches** off their waist size in the first four weeks. Max Up has also been shown to help participants improve their general health, increase their energy levels and overcome fatigue, feel happier and healthier, create and maintain a more positive mindset, increase their social confidence and more.

*With Max Up, participants can lose up to 18 pounds in the first four weeks. Average weight loss in the study was 15 pounds for those who completed the program and 1 to 2 pounds per week thereafter. **Participants can lose up to five inches in their waist size in their first four weeks on Max Up. Average waist size reduction in study was three inches for those who completed the program.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Jenny Craig," said Brittany Cartwright, reality television star, model, entrepreneur and social media influencer with 1.6M followers. "Being at my healthiest and having energy throughout the day is so important to me, especially now as a new mom. Max Up is all about giving people the tools and encouragement they need to build healthier habits to improve their mental and physical well-being, which aligns perfectly with my own health goals this year. I'm excited to join a community that supports me and empowers me to be the best and healthiest version of myself."

"We're delighted to welcome Brittany to the Jenny Craig family," said David Pastrana, CEO of Jenny Craig. "This is a meaningful partnership for us as we continue to build on our already impressive resume of previous brand ambassadors and know that Brittany's star power and relatability will aid in helping us to reach an expanded audience. Brittany exemplifies Jenny's values and greatly personifies the direction of the brand. We look forward to supporting Brittany as she embarks on this journey and succeeds in reaching her goal weight with the support of Max Up and the Jenny Craig community behind her."

To learn more about Jenny Craig and Max Up, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes almost 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists and professional chefs. One-on-one coaching provides personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig coaches work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs. Coaches also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either by phone or in-person.

Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide. The company has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

About Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright is a reality TV star, entrepreneur and social media influencer best known from Bravo's hit show, Vanderpump Rules. Her southern charm captivated audiences across the country as her life in Los Angeles was chronicled throughout the series for five years. Cartwright is married to her co-star, Jax Taylor. They welcomed their son Cruz last spring. She has a very dedicated following of +1.8M social media followers across Instagram and Twitter. She was born and raised in Kentucky, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Media Contact

Megan Busch - Power Digital

jennycraig@powerdigital.com

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. One of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, Jenny Craig has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. (PRNewsfoto/Jenny Craig)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jenny Craig