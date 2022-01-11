SOCOTEC Completes Integration of its US Platform: Merges C2G, CPAG, DPA, Helmes, Synergen and Veritas to Create SOCOTEC Advisory, LLC, and Renames Vidaris, LPI and CBI

SOCOTEC Completes Integration of its US Platform: Merges C2G, CPAG, DPA, Helmes, Synergen and Veritas to Create SOCOTEC Advisory, LLC, and Renames Vidaris, LPI and CBI

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidaris – now SOCOTEC, Inc. – a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on building and infrastructure asset integrity, announced that its Project Advisory and Dispute Resolution affiliated companies, listed below, have merged to create SOCOTEC Advisory, LLC, a leading group of advisors:

Vidaris rebrands as SOCOTEC (PRNewsfoto/Vidaris Inc.)

C2G International,

Construction Project Analytics Group,

David Pattillo & Associates,

Helmes & Co,

Synergen Consulting International,

Veritas Advisory Group.

SOCOTEC Advisory now forms one of the largest networks of best-in-class experts in the USA .

We are at the beginning of an exciting adventure as we brought together some of the best Project Advisory and Dispute Resolution companies. SOCOTEC Advisory now forms one of the largest networks of best-in-class experts in the USA. This important achievement reinforces our ability to serve our clients' growing number of disputes and claim size in construction, infrastructure, and economic damages.

Rodney Sowards, Managing Principal, Executive Director of SOCOTEC Advisory

SOCOTEC further reinforces its platform in the US. Six months after having completed a full rebrand to SOCOTEC, Vidaris and all its affiliated companies now share the SOCOTEC name, as reflected below:

Vidaris, Inc. has been renamed SOCOTEC, Inc.

LPI, Inc. has been renamed SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc.

CBI Consulting, LLC has been renamed SOCOTEC AE Consulting, LLC.

Forge Engineering Inc. and Vidaris of Florida , Inc. have been renamed SOCOTEC Consulting, Inc.

The integration of these highly successful companies into SOCOTEC further solidifies the group's stance as an industry leader in the construction and infrastructure sectors, solving complex problems at all phases of a project through a holistic and technical network of experts.

This integration is an essential milestone for our company and reinforces to the market that we form a united group of remarkable experts in the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry, who deliver highly technical professional services for the integrity and sustainability of assets. Our industry faces complex challenges: buildings and infrastructure must become smarter, more sustainable, with a reduced impact on the environment, often resulting in increased complexity of design and regulations. As a unified company, we can draw upon the highly specialized expertise necessary to tackle these global issues.

Marc Weissbach, CEO of SOCOTEC USA

Dispute Resolution and Project Advisory are part of our strategic business focus at an international level. We will create relevant synergies and leverage on the strength of SOCOTEC Advisory in the US to expand these services in Europe. The consolidation and further integration into the SOCOTEC Group is key to reaching our ambitions. In 2024, we want to double our revenue and headcount in the US vs. 2019. This objective is both ambitious and achievable as we can count on uniquely talented teams, organic growth and a strong M&A strategy.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group

In the USA, SOCOTEC is a leading provider of specialty consulting services within the TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) industry, focusing on high-performance buildings and specialty structures. With an integrated, holistic approach, SOCOTEC experts provide solutions through 6 service lines: (i) Building Envelope, (ii) Energy & Sustainability, (iii) Code & Planning, (iv) Dispute Resolution, (v) Project Advisory and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC counts 400 professionals in 25 offices.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over almost 70 years as an independent trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 23 countries, 9,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

See www.socotec.com and www.socotec.us for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCOTEC