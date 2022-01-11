Talend Names Dustin Grosse Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data governance, today announced it has appointed Dustin Grosse as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Dustin brings over 25 years of marketing, strategy, and go-to-market general management experience helping drive the growth and profitability of a wide range of software-as-a-service technology companies.

"We are very excited to welcome someone of Dustin's caliber to Talend," said Christal Bemont, Talend CEO. "Dustin is a SaaS market innovator whose leadership, energy, and track record of success will inspire our team and influence our strategic evolution as we continue expanding our market position and increase our value across the enterprise."

Dustin was most recently Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Nintex, the digital transformation and low-code process automation leader. In this executive role, Dustin helped craft organic and inorganic growth strategies and led go-to-market programs that drove Nintex to the forefront of digital process automation. Prior to Nintex, Dustin served as the chief executive officer of ClearSlide, a leading sales engagement cloud service platform, which he led to profitability and strategic acquisition.

Before ClearSlide, Dustin was Chief Marketing Officer of DocuSign, where he built the company's initial marketing, business development, industry, and e-commerce teams. He helped expand DocuSign's position from an e-signature leader to the global standard for digital transaction management, tripling its size and dramatically increasing its valuation in his four years with the company. Dustin has also held prior senior leadership roles with Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, and Procter & Gamble.

"Companies of all types must become more data-driven to effectively compete in modern markets and need complete data management platforms, like Talend Data Fabric, to quickly build, continually monitor, and easily optimize their operational data health," said Grosse. "I look forward to working closely with Talend senior leadership and our staff around the globe to promote our world-class solutions and support our growing customer base and expanding partner ecosystem."

