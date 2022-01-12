5W Public Relations' Beauty PR Team Shines a Spotlight on Philanthropic Client Campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is renowned for strategic storytelling that amplifies purpose-driven client campaigns for maximum impact and visibility. The 5W Beauty team closed out 2021 celebrating historic coverage wins for philanthropic initiatives across a vast range of beauty clients – from indie, sustainable beauty leaders to mass haircare giants.

Leading with purpose above profit is integral to the DNA of Ethique, pioneers in plastic-free, regenerative beauty. 5W proudly wrapped the brand's most successful US coverage month of 2021 in November by leveraging compelling consumer-driven facts for why this small indie brand is a powerful force for global good – from saving over 15 million plastic bottles from the landfill to officially becoming a climate positive business. Standout placements included a full feature, brand-dedicated video with Insider, sustainable beauty reviews on Oprah Daily, Bustle and BuzzFeed, as well as in-book coverage with Cosmopolitan Magazine naming Ethique a must-have waterless bar to try. 5W's creative storytelling resulted in substantial coverage with nearly 40 top tier beauty, business, and environmental outlets in November alone.

Cult-favorite haircare brand, It's a 10 Haircare, celebrated their fifth annual National Love Your Hair Day with a unique digital approach to reach their target audience. The annual campaign, rooted in philanthropy, was created by Founder/CEO Carolyn Aronson's desire to give back to others while promoting self-love. 5W ideated and helped execute a $100,000 giveaway for It's a 10 via an Instagram contest, supported by several celebrity and influencer ambassadors including Justine Skye, Erika La Pearl, Hannah Berner, Jana Kramer, Iskra Lawrence, Cheryl Burke, Whitney Robbins, Ryan Cummings and many more. The contest drew in over 20K entries with winners announced just before Thanksgiving, to help 10 families in need for the holiday season. 5W spread the word far and wide, garnering over 70 earned media and social placements, resulting in more than 90 million media impressions and over 21,000 new leads for the brand within one month's time.

The family-founded operation at Pacific Shaving Company has prioritized giving back in every aspect of business since its launch in 2002. Most recently, 5W executed a robust media relations and digital influencer campaign to welcome the launch of their newest initiative, #ShaveWithPurpose – the first-ever colorful shaving creams for a cause. In just three short months, the #ShaveWithPurpose campaign has garnered nearly 50 media hits and social placements with influencers, earning more than 152 million impressions and counting. Feature coverage included top tier wins across beauty and grooming outlets such as Allure, The TODAY Show, Real Simple, NewBeauty and Us Weekly – leading to immediate, real-time sales of the new line.

Every day, the Beauty Team at 5W Public Relations leads needle-moving media and influencer campaigns with unrivaled passion, conviction, and category expertise. "As we ring in 2022, we feel an incredible sense of honor to be a part of this storytelling journey for our clients' missions and philanthropic endeavors," shared 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to another impactful year ahead with big projects on the horizon."

