The Best Beef Trends of 2021 and 2022 The Beef Checkoff highlights the top trends of 2021, and what to expect in the new year.

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 continued throwing curveballs one thing remained steady – consumers' love of beef. In fact, according to CattleFax, beef demand is the highest it has been in 33 years. As we start the new year, the Beef Checkoff is putting the spotlight on some of the recipes and beef trends that rose in popularity this year, and what beef lovers can expect to see in 2022.

Classic Beef Meatloaf

The Best of 2021

Meatloaf – Much like the sourdough bread baking rage of 2020, the traditional and comforting flavors of meatloaf have spiked in popularity during the pandemic. – Much like the sourdough bread baking rage of 2020, the traditional and comforting flavors of meatloaf have spiked in popularity during the pandemic. Classic Beef Meatloaf leads the list of most viewed dinner recipes on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com for is preparation ease, affordability, and number of servings it yields. On BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com you can find a variety of nostalgic recipes like meatloaf, plus beef recipes for every occasion to take your cooking game up a notch in the new year.

Birria Tacos – An authentic Mexican dish made up of beef, consommé, cheese and tortillas, Birria Tacos took the internet by storm. If you're looking for an easy way to recreate the trending dish, these – An authentic Mexican dish made up of beef, consommé, cheese and tortillas, Birria Tacos took the internet by storm. If you're looking for an easy way to recreate the trending dish, these Chipotle Tacos have the same beefy, adobo flavor. Just dip the tacos in the cooking liquid and give them a quick sear for that same Birria style.

Popular on social media – Foodies scrolling through social media all have at least one thing in common: they enjoy a good cooking video. Whether it was grilling Tomahawk steak like – Foodies scrolling through social media all have at least one thing in common: they enjoy a good cooking video. Whether it was grilling Tomahawk steak like chef Rasheed Philips on TikTok , or seeing a delicious beef roast come off the smoker with a perfect smoke ring and so tender it cuts like butter, social media is a hotspot for finding new and enjoyable recipes.

What's Next in 2022

Healthy Recipes – Home cooking and healthy habits were big in 2021 and are expected to continue this year. Beef's great versatility means there are a variety of lean cuts to choose from and beef pairs perfectly with vegetables for a protein-packed, delicious meal. As an added bonus, healthy diets with beef can provide immunity-boosting benefits. – Home cooking and healthy habits were big in 2021 and are expected to continue this year. Beef's great versatility means there are a variety of lean cuts to choose from and beef pairs perfectly with vegetables for a protein-packed, delicious meal. As an added bonus, healthy diets with beef can provide immunity-boosting benefits. Classic Beef Stuffed Peppers and Beef Confetti Taco Salad are just a few of the many recipes that make sticking to your new year's resolution easy!

Cook Once, Eat Twice - Life is hard enough, but quick meals that leave you with leftovers make things a little easier! This - Life is hard enough, but quick meals that leave you with leftovers make things a little easier! This Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls recipe makes for the perfect weeknight meal, and you'll have plenty to save for another night. Or if you're wanting to turn leftovers into a completely new dish, enjoy a roast one night and save the leftovers for Cuban Crispy Shredded Beef later in the week.

Beef on any Budget – Whether it's a special occasion or a regular weeknight meal, beef's versatility means there's something for everyone. For those on a budget, Ground Beef, Chuck Steak, Chuck Roast and Top Round Steak are all great options with big flavor. Explore more – Whether it's a special occasion or a regular weeknight meal, beef's versatility means there's something for everyone. For those on a budget, Ground Beef, Chuck Steak, Chuck Roast and Top Round Steak are all great options with big flavor. Explore more beef cuts and find easy budget-friendly roast swaps on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Chipotle Tacos

Classic Beef Stuffed Peppers

