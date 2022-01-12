Caliber brightened the holidays of deserving recipients with the gift of toys, refurbished vehicles

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, the parent brand of Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, lived out its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® this holiday season by giving back. The company served the needs of families, active-duty service members, veterans and first responders across the country through their Restoring You™ 'Tis the Season to Give program.

In one of their largest gifting events, Caliber Collision gave ten vehicles this holiday season to veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and others in need of reliable transportation in partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® program. Each vehicle was donated by insurance partners and restored to like-new condition by Caliber Collision teammates who donated their time and labor.

The NABC Recycled Rides® program can be life-changing for recipients. Nonprofits around the country nominate individuals, many of whom do not have reliable transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and more. To learn more about the recipients of Caliber's recent NABC Recycled Rides® holiday giftings, visit https://www.caliber.com/restoring-you/recycled-rides-holiday-event.

Caliber Auto Care also added a little extra holiday joy to area families throughout Texas through the Marine Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. Caliber Auto Care collected nearly 2,000 toys for children in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Toy collection events occurred at all Caliber Auto Care locations and included visits with Santa for kids, local car clubs and car enthusiasts in attendance, refreshments, holiday activities and more, inspiring cheer and the holiday spirit for participants.

"Our commitment to giving back to our communities is alive year-round, especially during the holidays. Caliber is honored to serve our hometown heroes who have made so many sacrifices and to help families in need," said President and CEO of Caliber, Mark Sanders. "We are grateful for our teammates and partners who played a key role in sourcing and restoring cars to be gifted as well as hosted toy collection events for families in need. We couldn't fully live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® without them."

