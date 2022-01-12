Dogs 24/7 Opens New Facility in Mesa

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC opens its beautiful, state-of-the-art facility in Mesa, Arizona. It is just one mile from the Gilbert Dogs location, which will be closing.

"Mesa Dogs will feature over 7,000 square feet of indoor, cage-free playrooms and over 1,000 square feet outdoors. Our four dog rooms have fun themes such as "Playground", "Bootcamp", "Outer space" and "Oz". Said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. "After 12 years of growth, we are back where we began, just across the street from our original location at Gilbert & Baseline."

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is a national leader in cage-free dog boarding and dog daycare with five locations in the Phoenix-Metro area. Focused on providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests, Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing behaviorists directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

