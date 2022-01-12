iFOLIO® Announces SOC 2 Type I Certification

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOLIO, the global leader in mobile digital marketing for sales, today announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Audit. The audit, conducted by Hancock Askew & Co., LLP , affirms iFOLIO's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

iFOLIO® Digital Marketing Platform

As companies increasingly leverage outside vendors and web services to extend core business operations and strategy, there is a need for trust and transparency in cloud service providers' operations, processes, and results. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

iFOLIO's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements or the security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how iFOLIO's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process user's data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Certification reinforces iFOLIO's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the iFOLIO platform," says Hap Richardson, Chief Financial Officer at iFOLIO, "Our customers can feel confident that we are making every stride to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

More information: www.ifoliocorp.com

ABOUT iFOLIO®:

iFOLIO® helps companies grow with a digital marketing platform for the mobile world.

Make work easier for sales and marketing with digital business cards, presentations, and mobile friendly campaigns. Simplify customer engagement with QR codes, flexible invites, and landing pages. Patented analytics deliver unique insight to continue optimizing the customer experience. Learn more: https://ifolio.cloud/home

Contact Ollie Peterson, Digital Marketing Manager, iFOLIO, with questions ollie.peterson@ifoliocorp.com

iFOLIO is SOC 2 Certified

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iFOLIO