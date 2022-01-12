Independent Group Announces Key New Hires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Insurance Group, LLC ("Independent Group") announced today the hiring of Troy Christensen as Senior Vice President, Head of Risk & Compliance, as well as other key roles.

"We continue to onboard amazing talent as we expand our team in keeping with the overall growth of our business," said George Luecke, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Group. "Troy brings a depth and breadth of legal, compliance and related expertise to our enterprise, and will be a major contributor to our ongoing evolution."

Christensen, an attorney with 28 years of experience focused on annuities, most recently served as Director of Compliance at Kuvare Holdings. He will report to Luecke and will oversee all aspects of risk and compliance for Independent Group and its subsidiaries.

"This is an exciting time for the industry, and I am thrilled to join the visionary team at Independent Group," said Troy. "The introduction of the iStructure product is revolutionary, providing payees with the potential to benefit from positive index performance over the life of their contracts. It's a great example of the innovation occurring at Independent Group, and I look forward to being a part of it."

In addition to Christensen, Independent Group's subsidiaries have made recent key hires including: Yasamin Pakshir as Structured Settlement Specialist, with 11 years of relevant prior experience including at Sage Settlement Consulting and Ringler Associates; Amy Cown as Case Manager, who brings nine years of structured settlement annuity experience from prior roles at Ringler Associates and MetLife; Jennifer Wehner as Case Manager, with 10 years of paralegal experience focused on mass tort administration; and Michael Erman, with 15 years of finance and annuity experience at firms such as TD Ameritrade and Ameriprise Financial.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth and guarantees. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

ABOUT LKCM HEADWATER

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build successful companies. LKCM Headwater Investments is affiliated with Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment firm established in 1979 with approximately $25 billion of assets under management. LKCM's proven investment discipline centers on a long-term focus of investing in well-managed companies that demonstrate an ability to re-invest cash flows into high return investment opportunities. For additional details, visit www.lkcmheadwater.com.

ABOUT KILTER FINANCE

Kilter Finance is an insurance-focused specialty finance company established as a joint venture between its management team, led by Dan Knipe, and leading global investment firm KKR, which has made an initial commitment of up to $500 million. Kilter Finance, which provides flexible, bespoke capital solutions to its clients with flexibility to invest across the capital structure, is collateral, structure, territory, currency and tenor agnostic. For additional details, visit www.kilterfinance.com.

