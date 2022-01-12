Leading Auto Detailing Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Launches Lucent Spray Shine Synthetic Spray Wax

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals alike today announced the launch of Lucent Spray Shine Synthetic Spray Wax, the brand's first product release of the new year. This easy-to-use, synthetic super polymer spray wax rapidly delivers a deep, reflective streak-free shine along with unparalleled paint protection to all glossy painted surfaces, glass, metal, chrome and wheels.

Lucent Spray Shine is a versatile formula that delivers stunning results on any color paintwork.

Lucent Spray Shine is a versatile formula that delivers stunning results on any color paintwork. It's developed with Premium Synthetic Paint Gloss Intensifiers to give your vehicle's paint unparalleled protection and a show car finish in seconds without any streaks or wax residues left behind. It's also blended with specialty lubricants and slickening agents that help reduce static caused by surface friction, keeping customers' cars cleaner for longer by repelling water, dust, dirt, and other contaminants, unlike other traditional quick detail sprays that create static electricity which can attract airborne dust, dirt, and pollen.

"We are excited to start the year with the launch of Lucent Spray Shine, an amazing new product, that has been requested by many - a product that adds instant shine to any color paintwork while also providing a surface that stays cleaner longer," says Jennifer Olvera, Chemical Guys Brand Director. "Lucent Spray Shine will be the perfect product to add to your maintenance car wash routine for not only a brilliant shine, but also added protection."

To use, mist a thin coat on any color paintwork, working one area at a time. Wipe off with a clean microfiber towel, flip the towel to the clean side and buff off to achieve a streak-free shine. As an added bonus, Lucent Spray Shine can also be used on wet and dry surfaces. Apply it after a wash as a perfect drying aid or on a slightly dusty vehicle to remove dust while enhancing shine and protection.

You can find Lucent Spray Shine Synthetic Spray Wax available for $19.99 on Chemical Guys' website or at the Detail Garage nearest you.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 80 locations over the last 6 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

