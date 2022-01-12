LightWorker UV debuts new sanitizing technology at LA Yoga Expo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightWorker UV, the first ever UV-C light sanitizing system for exercise and yoga mats, launches its first UV-C light sanitizing machine – "The Lightworker" - at the 2022 Yoga Expo in LA: https://theyogaexpo.org/event_los_angeles

Lightworker UV

Machine demos will be offered onsite at the LightWorker UV booth, and students will have the opportunity to sanitize their mats for free while learning the benefits of this new technology. Reps will be on site to answer questions, educate, and assist with machine operation.

The Lightworker uses UV-C technology to deactivate and destroy 99.9% of all bacteria, viruses, and fungi on exercise and yoga mats, leaving your mat fresh and odor-free. Replacing time-consuming and harmful sprays and chemicals, mats are sanitized by a blast of powerful UV-C light that disinfects both sides of a yoga mat simultaneously in under 30 seconds. Lightworker machines are made at Sunburst Sanctuary in Lompoc, California.

"The Lightworker is a revolutionary way to sanitize your mat and will forever change the way our yoga community feels about the health and cleanliness of how we practice," says LightWorker UV CEO Derek Spurlock, "There is no longer a need for harsh chemicals, sprays, and wipes that can degrade the quality and life of your yoga mat. With pure light, you can regain confidence in practicing in a safe environment and know you are protecting yourself and others from germs and odors."

Lightworker UV was founded by entrepreneur Derek Spurlock, using time-tested technology developed years ago by Matsana founder John Burnaby, with assistance and input from some of the greatest minds in the yoga industry, including Peter Sterios (founder of Manduka) and Blake Beltram (one of the co-founders of MindBody). LightWorker UV has revamped this smart and easy to use technology to help yoga studios and fitness centers everywhere rebound by delivering a safe, healthy, eco-friendly, and germ-free way to practice and establish a new normal of cleanliness.

"In a world where we are constantly reminded of how quickly infections can spread, it is essential to do everything in your power to become part of the solution," states Melissa Spurlock – Derek's wife, fellow avid yogi, and registered nurse. "I have personally benefited from this technology for years, knowing I am reducing health risks to everyone in my class, and I am elated to see it finally available to the general public."

For more information on LightWorker UV, or to order The Lightworker for your yoga studio or fitness center, visit lightworkeruv.com or call their Customer Success Team at 888-45-LIGHT (888-455-4888.)

About LightWorker UV

LightWorker UV is the first company to introduce a healthy and easy way to ensure exercise and yoga mats are free from bacteria, viruses, fungi, and odor using safe UVC light to sanitize your mat quickly and effectively. The Lightworker machine provides peace of mind to yoga practitioners by offering a better, healthier, and more eco-friendly way to eliminate harmful germs and offensive odors from every mat without using any harsh chemicals, sprays, or wipes. Intent on helping support yoga studios as they rebound, The Lightworker not only improves health and safety standards within studios, but also gives back to the yoga community by providing studio revenue, offering charitable give-back, and Spreading the Light to each and every star in our community.

Media Contact

Nathaniel Hansen

nathaniel@lightworkeruv.com

888-45LIGHT

Peter Sterios, founder of Manduka Yoga Mats & team member at Lightworker UV, with the LightworkerUV yoga mat cleaning machine at Yoga Soup studio in Santa Barbara, California.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LightWorker UV