Nativex Underlines Data Privacy Commitment with 2022 CCPA Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex, a leading mobile advertising platform, has announced that it has been granted the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) validation from TrustArc Inc.'s independent subsidiary TRUSTe LLC ("TRUSTe").

Nativex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nativex)

TRUSTe reviewed Nativex's data privacy policies and practices against the TrustArc Privacy & Data Accountability Governance Framework and found Nativex to meet all the necessary requirements to receive the validation which is effective as of December 30, 2021.

The validation was based on reviewing the Nativex platform against 48 CCPA Readiness Controls to demonstrate safe, transparent, and compliant data management procedures. These controls cover nine areas aligned with TrustArc's "Build, Implement, and Demonstrate" standards.

"We take great pride in our commitment to data privacy across all regions we operate in and the latest TrustArc validation is further proof of that," said Yikai Li, General Manager of US & Europe at Nativex. "Strong data privacy and security policies are at the cornerstone of our business and we will continue to work hard to ensure we follow the highest standards in 2022 and beyond."

The TrustArc validation is the latest in a series of data privacy-related certifications received by Nativex. Previously, the company obtained ePrivacy certification, SOC Type1 and Type 2 reports, and more.

TrustArc is a leading privacy compliance technology company based in San Francisco, California, with decades of expertise in building and expanding comprehensive data privacy programs for thousands of companies around the world. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which was passed in 2018 applies to companies operating in California and using residents' personal data.

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com .

SOURCE Nativex