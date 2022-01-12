Petri Plumbing & Heating offers homeowners this advice to be more eco-friendly and save money on energy costs

Resolve to cut your energy costs in 2022 with these seven tips

Resolve to cut your energy costs in 2022 with these seven tips Petri Plumbing & Heating offers homeowners this advice to be more eco-friendly and save money on energy costs

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, says 2022 should be the year homeowners resolve to cut their energy costs while also helping lower the impact on the environment.

Petri Plumbing & Heating offers Brooklyn-area homeowners advice to be more eco-friendly and to save money on rising energy costs.

"We want to encourage homeowners, renters and business owners to explore energy-saving options," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "The cost of heating and cooling your home increased 33% in 2021. These tips should help offset those increases."

Petri says the following efficient practices will help homeowners:

Turn down the thermostat. Depending on the season, the ideal house temperature is typically between 68- and 78-degrees Fahrenheit. Setting your thermostat on 68 degrees in the winter and 78 degrees in the summer is recommended. Weatherproof the house. By making sure the insulation is adequate, installing storm windows, adding door draft stoppers and weatherstripping and fixing any leaks or cracks around doors and windows, homeowners can save on energy bills. Purchase a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats use AI technology to "learn" the best ways to heat and cool a home and allow homeowners to control energy use from their cellphones. These devices save hundreds on energy costs throughout the year. Lower the water heater temperature. Heated water requires more energy. Setting the water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit will be warm enough to take a hot shower while still keeping bacteria from developing in the water heater. Keep maintenance schedules. Having yearly checkups on a home's plumbing, water heater and furnace can identify future issues that might result in driving up energy cost. Homeowners should sign up with a local heating and plumbing company to perform yearly maintenance to keep their systems in ideal working order. Many home services company usually have plans that provide routine maintenance checkups and discounts to members. Replace windows and the furnace with newer energy-efficient versions. Newer windows now have glass that reduces the effect sunlight has on a home's temperature while newer furnaces are now built to heat using less energy. The initial cost my hit the wallet but will save thousands on energy bills in the long run. Run the dishwasher and washing machine only when there is a full load. Since these appliances use both electricity and water, they can drive up costs. Waiting until they are fully loaded is a great way to ensure they are not being run too often.

"Everyone likes saving money," Petri said. "With these tips, you can save some money and create a greener home, too. It's a win-win."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.