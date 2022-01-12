This Old House on PBS-TV Features CAMO® Tools and Fasteners to Speed Up Deck Installation in the 1880s Concord Country Cape

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Nail®'s CAMO® brand announces its system of tools and hidden deck fasteners were used by Silva Brothers Construction for the deck renovation of their 1880s Concord Country Cape on an upcoming episode of This Old House. Airing January 13, 2022, Episode 4314 titled "Sunshine Power" will feature a MoistureShield capped composite deck installed with the CAMO deck fastening system.

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House host, secures boards and clips with the CAMO LEVER board bending and locking tool, while Tom Silva prepares to fasten with the new ClipDRIVE stand-up tool.

This Old House airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on PBS but check local listings here and enter your zip code for the exact time in your area. Full episodes are also available online the Sunday night after each episode's original airdate here. You can also watch recent episodes on PBS.org, PBS digital apps, The Roku Channel, and on the This Old House app.

Silva Brothers Construction built the home's new deck using CAMO Universal Deck Clips, LEVER® tools and the new ClipDRIVE™. Designed for fastening grooved deck boards, CAMO Universal Deck Clips require no partial installation, allowing builders to place rows of clips and boards and fasten in a single pass. The LEVER tool clamps onto the joist to lock decking and clips in place in just one turn, freeing contractors' hands to fasten. The ClipDRIVE stand-up fastening tool features a height-adjustable handle for improved ergonomics, allowing deck builders to stand comfortably while fastening up to 5X faster than traditional methods.

"We are thrilled to see CAMO tools and fasteners on This Old House, the iconic show that started homeowners' love affair with their homes," said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail. "When you have a tight schedule on a TV film set, I can't think of a better way to get it done than with the CAMO tool and fastener system."

Like all CAMO products, CAMO Universal Deck Clips, LEVER and ClipDRIVE are backed by a CAMO Warranty for use with leading deck boards so you can confidently use them on every install. Learn more at www.camofasteners.com.

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That's you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit http://www.camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

