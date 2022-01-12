Tommy's Welcomes Waterski America to the Tommy's Family

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy's Boats LLC is excited to announce the addition of Waterski America to the Tommy's family.

Waterski America Joins the Tommy's Boats Family! Tommy's expands its footprint to Lewisville and Ft. Worth, TX.

Tommy's Boats LLC has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Waterski America, a premier Malibu/Axis dealer serving the North-Central Texas area.

Normal business operations will not be interrupted. Contact channels and all services will remain the same.

Waterski America is a family-owned, award-winning Malibu/Axis dealership operating two locations in Lewisville and Ft. Worth, Texas. Waterski America served the North-Central Texas area since 1992.

"Waterski America is an exceptional outfit that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community—this in lockstep with Tommy's. Honored to be entrusted in growing the legacy of Tim and Debbie Cvar, beginning 2022 by adding such a strong team to the Tommy's family is thrilling! We could not be more excited to be coming to Texas!"— Mason Koffman, President, Tommy's Boats LLC.

"We will be forever grateful for being a part of our customers and employees lives over the past 30 years. They are truly our extended family. We are excited for the future as we are confident that those traditions and commitment to service will carry on with Tommy's." — Tim Cvar, Owner, Waterski America.

Since 1981, Tommy's has been a staple in the towboat industry. With roots in Colorado, starting as a ski and slalom shop, Tommy's has grown to over 16 locations across the U.S. and is the world's largest Malibu and Axis dealer. For over 40 years, Tommy's dealership teams work diligently to serve thousands of boat owners and strive to be strong partners in each of their communities.

Tommy's welcomes all Waterski America customers, as it continues to bring the absolute best products and services to the families of each community while striving to exceed all their expectations.

Direct any questions pertaining to the Waterski America acquisition to info@gettommys.com

