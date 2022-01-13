Brian L. Wolff Named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced that Executive Vice President of Public Policy and External Affairs Brian Wolff also has been named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer in recognition of his demonstrated leadership, political acumen, and the creative and focused approach he takes to advancing EEI's public policy priorities on behalf of America's investor-owned electric companies.

"By approving this expansion of Brian's role and his responsibilities, EEI's Board has recognized the ongoing value that Brian delivers on behalf of EEI's member companies," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Brian is at the forefront of promoting our industry's clean energy transformation and recently led a delegation of member company executives in Glasgow during the COP26 climate change meetings. He has helped to strengthen the issue management process and advocacy efforts of EEI through his work to advance our strategic priorities and to meet the growing opportunities and challenges facing our industry and the customers and communities we serve," added Kuhn.

In 2021, Wolff was named one of The Hill's top lobbyists and was included on the Washingtonian's list of most influential people. He serves as co-chair of the Stanford Professionals in Energy alumni group and actively supports the University of Arkansas, where he serves on the university's Alumni Board and is a member of the Chancellor's Society. In addition, Wolff serves on the boards of the Public Affairs Institute, Capital Area REACH program, and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Institute. He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar, having completed this prestigious program in 2018.

Wolff directs EEI's communications and member engagement, customer solutions, government relations, and political and external affairs teams. He also serves as the executive vice president of the Edison Foundation.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

