GOOGLE VETERAN EMILY BURT NAMED CAFEMEDIA'S FIRST-EVER CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER <span class="legendSpanClass">Burt joins the company to grow its best-in-class customer service and accelerate the development of new services the company can offer to help independent publishers and creators thrive in the rapidly growing creator economy</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Burt has been named CafeMedia's first-ever Chief Customer Officer. In the newly created role, Burt will focus on growing the company's best-in-class customer service operations and building out new capabilities beyond its core advertising offering to ensure its publishers are equipped with the best features and services to grow their small businesses for the long term. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Michael Sanchez.

"CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future where creators and independent publishers can grow their businesses and create sustainable revenue for the long term," said Michael Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer, CafeMedia. "Putting our publishers first and ensuring they have the highest quality customer service and ad monetization solutions have always been a top priority. Emily's passion and experience helping high-quality creators earn the most and grow their businesses enables us to expand our offering to super serve our publishers and continue to provide even more value for years to come."

"I've spent the last 15 years helping creators earn a living by producing high-quality content," said Emily Burt, Chief Customer Officer, CafeMedia. "CafeMedia's reputation and history as the leading ad management partner for independent publishers and creators sets it apart, and I'm thrilled to bring my experience and passion to the team, where I can help to grow these best-in-class services and ultimately help independent publishers grow their businesses and connect with viewers."

Prior to joining CafeMedia, Burt spent 15 years in various roles at Google, most recently leading YouTube's Creator and Artist Development team for the Americas region. Before joining Google, she was a professional soccer player, playing in the first U.S. women's professional soccer league and the professional league in Russia.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 3,500 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content.

Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the eighth largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 184M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

