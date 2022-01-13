Happy Employees Equal Happy Customers

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katrina Kramer, Northpoint Roofing Systems recently appointed Vice President of People, has continued fulfilling the company's goal of a people-first culture. After speaking with the owners, Katrina wanted to see the progress of employees' continued engagement using an employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS).

Northpoint gives homeowners and companies 25 years of reliable expertise with knowledgeable and helpful staff.

An eNPS is a quick and simplistic way to understand employees and their experience with the company with one question and feedback requests. Northpoint is confident that the results will provide information that will lead them to create an environment where their employees can be at their best and, as a result, help the company achieve its mission of building communities through reliability.

Bamboo HR informed Northpoint that the average organization has an eNPS of 14. However, the eNPS for Northpoint surpassed the average and brought a massive smile to the business owner's face with a score of 91. "This comes to us as no surprise, but validated what we hear from our customers about how knowledgeable and helpful our staff are when they are at their homes," says Katrina.

Northpoint Roofing Systems believes an eNPS is a goal every company should be putting a lot of time and effort into. "This score is the starting point of what we want for the company, but it doesn't mean we have nothing to improve on. Instead, it means we are moving in the right direction of a successful people-first culture," Keith Priddy, President and Co-Owner.

The scores showed that Northpoint promoted high due to the people, culture, atmosphere, and leadership. Employees' positive comments fled in about how Northpoint offered work-life balance and fulfilling careers. Joseph Happe IV, Sales manager, adds, "The responses we saw were exactly the drive we needed to begin the New Year and have our team hit the ground in excitement." If the results told Northpoint anything, they were doing something right. The one comment most frequently mentioned was that the friendly atmosphere made employees feel like family, so they were proud to call this company home.

Northpoint Roofing Systems is a full residential and commercial roofing company that takes pride in using the highest quality products and craftsmanship available. Using state-of-the-art Damage Detection Technology on drones to detect hail damage, missing shingles and other problem areas provides owners the most credited and detailed assessment for their investment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northpoint Roofing Systems, INC