InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cane to Increase Visibility & Safety (AZB-110)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to increase visibility and safety when walking with a cane at night or in low lighting areas," said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., "so I invented the VISION WALKING CANE. My design could help to prevent falls, accidents and injuries for cane users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to enhance safety for cane users at night. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional canes. As a result, it increases visibility and it eliminates the need to carry a flashlight. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

