Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Eagle Ford Basin Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals a 90% oil/10% natural gas royalty acquisition of 121 net royalty acres from an undisclosed seller in the Eagle Ford Basin, Karnes County, TX.

Eagle Ford Basin Oil and Natural Gas Acquisition

"For the Karnes County acquisition, we were fortunate to work with a client with whom we had previously purchased oil and gas royalties," noted Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "Our client appreciated the trusted business relationship established from the prior sale, the transaction transparency, and our typical quick closing time."

"Many royalty owners choose to sell to Rising Phoenix because we're known for our quick evaluations and hassle-free closings on varying acquisition sizes ranging from just a few acres to thousands of acres," continued Graham. "No matter what the deal size is, we have the tech and expertise to accommodate tight deadlines."

Houston, TX based Marathon Oil Corporation is an independent production and exploration company that focuses on the United States' most competitive resource plays. Their multi-basin portfolio includes the Eagle Ford in Texas, SCOOP and STACK in Oklahoma, the Permian in New Mexico, and the Bakken in North Dakota with a production mix of approximately 50% oil and 50% gas/NGL.

The RPR royalty acquisition process includes a reservoir analysis by a third-party geological engineering firm with expertise in all US Basins. The third-party report provides royalty owners transparency in knowing the valuation data used for the purchase offer.

Circumstances that cause RPR clients to divest their royalty assets include estate planning, funding retirement, optimizing tax benefits, immediate financial need, estate liquidation, and investment portfolio diversification.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free royalty interest evaluations. Contact our team at (214) 949-4928 or royalties@rising-phoenix.com.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

Rising Phoenix Royalties

(214) 949-4928

royalties@rising-phoenix.com

Join RPR on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Zach Sodolak

Marketing

Rising Phoenix Royalties

972-997-5350

zach@rising-phoenix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rising Phoenix Royalties