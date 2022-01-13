Seeking broader international footprint and portfolio of products, Mott acquires ASCO Filtri--its longtime partner in Europe.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mott Corporation, a technology-driven, precision filtration company, acquired ASCO Filtri, its longtime strategic partner in Europe which designs and manufactures filtration solutions for a broad range of markets.

Seeking broader international footprint & portfolio of products Mott acquires ASCO Filtri—its longtime partner in Europe

Customers are increasingly seeking partners that can provide the highest level of support and quick response to their filtration needs around the globe. A combined, expanded presence throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East gives Mott and ASCO Filtri the ability to manage and deliver mission critical filtration projects and products worldwide. Further, this combination creates a filtration and fluid control company with an extensive material selection for the most demanding customer applications in key markets including Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Clean Energy, Oil/Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Water Purification, and Aerospace & Defense. Mott's expanded product selection will now include reusable and disposable porous metal, ceramic, polymer filters and a wide range of complementary offerings such as spargers, coalescers, and skids.

"Being part of Mott Corporation extends ASCO Filtri's global reach and increases the range of solutions we can offer to our customers. I've known and admired Mott for many years and this formal combination is a natural evolution of our partnership to better service customers," said Ennio Michelini, Managing Director of Asco Filtri.

"The acquisition of ASCO Filtri, our long-term partner in Europe, Middle East, and Africa creates proximity to our global customers and expands our products and design capabilities. We have worked as a close partner with ASCO Filtri for quite some time and have always been impressed by the quality of their people, technical capabilities, and strong product offering – all of which are quite complementary to Mott," said Boris Levin, CEO of Mott Corporation.

ASCO Filtri will retain its team and locations. Ennio Michelini, Managing Director, and Massimo Mascheroni, General Manager, will join the Mott leadership team and will continue to manage ASCO Filtri business. It will now operate under the name ASCO Filtri: A Mott Company.

For more information, please visit https://mottcorp.com/mott-acquires-asco-filtri/

About Mott: Mott is a technology-driven, precision filtration company trusted by the world's best technical and performance brands across four core markets: Medicine, Computing Power, Clean Energy, and Space Exploration. Mott's products can be found in everything from lifesaving medical devices to artificial intelligence to the Mars Rover. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut the company is 100% employee owned.

About ASCO Filtri: ASCO Filtri is a filtration company specialized in process filtration, able to design and manufacture solutions for a broad range of markets: Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceutical. The company is headquartered in Binasco, Italy, outside of Milan.

Contact: Patricia Cruickshanks, pcruickshanks@mottcorp.com

