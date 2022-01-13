Xero gives US small businesses a chance to win a $15,000 office makeover by renowned interior designer Estee Stanley The "Xero Beautiful Business" Contest is designed to help a small business create their dream office space

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xero , the global small business platform, today announced the "Xero Beautiful Business" Contest , giving US small business owners the chance to win a $15,000 office refresh by celebrated stylist and interior designer Estee Stanley .

Enter the Xero Beautiful Business Contest for a chance to win a $15,000 office refresh by Estee Stanley .

To help kick off 2022, Xero will award one small business with an office makeover, providing them with a fresh workspace that can help motivate and inspire. "Our mission is to make lives better for small businesses and their communities," said Ben Richmond, US Country Manager at Xero. "It's been a challenging few years, and we're thrilled to team with Estee to help a small business jump start the year on a bright note."

There are two ways small business owners, or employees of a small business with 50 employees or less, can enter the online contest:

Instagram: Snap a photo or video of your office and post to your Instagram feed, along with the hashtag #XeroBeautifulBusiness, and a caption describing why your office deserves a makeover. Please make sure your profile is public so your entry can be tracked. E-mail: If Instagram isn't your forte, you can email your submission to If Instagram isn't your forte, you can email your submission to XeroBeautifulBusiness@xero.com. To qualify, you must include a photo or video of your office and a description of why your office deserves a makeover.

The winner will receive a 30-minute virtual design consultation with Estee Stanley, a design recommendation, and a $15,000 design budget courtesy of Xero to complete the space facelift.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Xero on this fun project to help transform a deserving company's office," said Stanley. "I look forward to seeing all the creative entries and working with the winner to create their dream workspace that's not only functional, but stylish and inspirational."

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of Xero employees and judged based on the most compelling story, creativity of entry, and need. The contest is open until 5:00 pm MST on February 15, 2022, and the winner will be notified on or around February 25, 2022, by a direct or private message using the method of entry by which the entry is received by Xero. See official contest rules and regulations here .*

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 3 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

About Estee Stanley

For over 20 years as a celebrated fashion stylist, Estee Stanley created some of the most stylish looks in Hollywood and around the world, counting A-List fashion icons as her clients. In recent years, Estee has become as well known for her interiors, having designed homes for Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Estee's work in the commercial space includes chef Ludo Lefebvre's Petit Trois restaurant and Estee's own family-friendly restaurant Au Fudge. In 2020, Estee founded The Eye, a first-of-its-kind agency that is disrupting the traditional business model within the interior design and architecture industries. Founded in 2020, The Eye recognizes the opportunity for rising voices of interior designers and architects to build strong brands around their expanding profiles and manage them as individual talent.

