SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ipsidy Inc. - AUID

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ipsidy Inc. ("Ipsidy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUID). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ipsidy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 16, 2021, the short seller White Diamond Research ("White Diamond") published a report on Ipsidy that accused the Company of misleading investors by claiming to be a "pure-play SaaS [software as a service] business" despite the fact that "[n]one of its revenues have been from its SaaS product . . . and 70% are from low tech, legacy businesses." The White Diamond report alleged, among other things, that Ipsidy's revenues "aren't from its identify verification application" and that the Company's "REAL businesses are of selling plastic cards in South Africa and leasing bus ticket kiosks in Colombia."

