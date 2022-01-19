ACTIVECYBER Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTIVECYBER LLC, a prominent Cybersecurity and Risk Management company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. Following a comprehensive audit process, the certification was issued by Schellman & Company LLC.

ACTIVECYBER LLC

"As a cybersecurity company, protecting our client's data is paramount," said Dale A. Raymond, Chief Executive Officer, ACTIVECYBER. "Achieving ISO Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the highest level of information security. This certification demonstrates that our Information Security Management System is both robust and aligned with security best practices and international security standards."

The certification was achieved through a rigorous 12-month process and the adoption of the proven ACTIVE Framework™ spearheaded by Jason Paternostro, Senior Vice President and ISO Lead Implementer, ACTIVECYBER. "We received our certification upon our first attempt, and we're proud of everyone on this team who contributed to this achievement," said Paternostro.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). ACTIVECYBER's ISMS is designed to cover all vital areas of a comprehensive information security program with a specific concentration on providing secure services for client data. ACTIVECYBER demonstrates a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive client data and information entrusted to it by third parties.

About ACTIVECYBER LLC

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with a national reach. We advise C-Suite, Executive Committee and Technology leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire supply chain. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discrete cybersecurity matters since 2002. Our clients are leading law firms, associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and technology companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACTIVECYBER LLC