Hope Health Supply Pens Open Letter to Biden Administration, Amid New Variants

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Health Supply, an online marketplace offering genuine, FDA-registered KN95 masks that consumers can trust, today penned an open letter to the Biden Administration, to offer its support in the fight against COVID-19 with the donation of over 500,000 FDA-Registered KN95 masks. The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

We commend the CDC and members of your Administration for such strong and direct guidance on the importance of employing masks as one of the most efficacious mitigation measures for COVID-19. In addition, we wholly support the recommendation in favor of N95 or KN95 masks as a more optimal choice over surgical masks or cloth face coverings, considering the Omicron variant is, quite possibly, the most easily transmissible respiratory pathogen in modern history.

Over the long course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all seen the concern and confusion among the American public over the use and effectiveness of available PPE. We recognize the dearth of certified, quality products that exist in the PPE marketplace and how this circumstance hinders our ability to fight this terrible disease.

Since our company's inception, our mission has been to help and support Americans as we continue to navigate through this crisis. We firmly believe that the public, corporate citizens, and Government must join forces to help stop COVID-19 from taking more of our family, friends, and neighbors. We value that your Administration is considering making higher quality masks more readily accessible to Americans.

We currently produce genuine, 5-layer foldable, FDA-registered KN95 masks that are made in accordance with industry standards with up to 95% filtration efficiency of non-oily suspended particles of 0.3-micron levels. Masks of this caliber have proven to be an invaluable tool in the fight against COVID-19 and have become even more important with the circulation of the Omicron variant.

As we are in the midst of this current wave and, with our principles in mind, we feel compelled to take action. To that end, we would like to assist your Administration's efforts toward providing quality, affordable masks to Americans by donating over 500,000 KN95 masks toward this honorable goal.

Sincerely,

For more information on Hope Health Supply please visit https://www.hopehealthsupply.store/.

About Hope Health Supply

Hope Health Supply is an online marketplace delivering the highest-quality health supplies from certified manufacturers directly to consumers. Due to price gauging, fraudulent products, and supply chain issues at the start of the pandemic, Hope Health Supply was created to provide an accessible platform to buy from where families could trust the quality of the essential products with the quality and certifications people can rely on. From affordable prices, supply to meet the demand and the testing, certifications and quality products that have been lacking, Hope Health Supply is a site that consumers can trust.

