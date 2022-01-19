THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION AND KRISTEN BELL HONOR CAREGIVERS WITH FIFTH ANNUAL TRUE LOVE CONTEST For the first time, TRUE Love opens contest to all caregivers and essential workers; winners to receive special curated gift package from the award-winning actress

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) launches its Fifth Annual TRUE Love contest extended this year to all caregivers – prostate cancer caregivers, cancer caregivers, COVID caregivers, and essential workers. During the month of love, PCF will be accepting TRUE Love stories from all perspectives that reflect love, honor and generosity of spirit in these challenging times. TRUE recognizes the committed compassion caregivers exemplify and pays tribute to the unsung heroes who are often the lifeline of prostate cancer patients – whether they are spouses, partners, nurses, doctors, siblings, children or friends. The award-winning actress and PCF's celebrity ambassador Kristen Bell will select the winning stories and curate special gift packages for the winning authors with the most inspirational stories. Separate winners will be announced for prostate cancer caregivers and all other caregivers in March via social media.

Known for her accomplished work in The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Frozen and Frozen 2, Bell will lend her voice and platform to help create awareness about the TRUE Love contest and prostate cancer. Supporting TRUE is a personal cause for Bell. Her mother is a nurse and her father-in-law lost his battle to the disease in 2018, so she understands the importance and invaluable contribution that caregivers provide, making them an essential part of a support system.

"For five years, I have had the distinct honor of being a part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's TRUE Love contest. The comfort, personal care and emotional support that dedicated caregivers provide is inspiring and truly heroic, especially during the pandemic. It is important to show how much we value and appreciate the significant impact caregivers tirelessly provide to patients," said Bell.

How to submit: Simply visit www.PCF.org/true and upload a written story and photo describing a unique caregiving situation. Select stories will be featured on PCF's website.

In the United States, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime and for Black men, one in seven will develop the disease. Black men are about 75 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man, and more than twice as likely to die from the disease. It is estimated that more than three million American men are living with prostate cancer. It is projected that one new case will occur every two minutes and a man will die from prostate cancer every 15 minutes. Fortunately, many patients have someone dedicated to supporting them through the battle, and that support can make all the difference in the world to someone with a cancer diagnosis. From finding the right precision treatment, to recovery or palliative care, compassionate care is always possible and an essential factor in all aspects of care, especially while fighting prostate cancer.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by over 50% and countless more men are alive today as a result. The Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 73 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

