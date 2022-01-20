Adventures by Disney Offers Three Enchanting River Cruise Vacations in 2023 With family, adult-exclusive and holiday-themed sailings, guests will enjoy unparalleled magical experiences while cruising along Europe's iconic waterways

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventures by Disney will return to three charming European rivers in 2023: Rhine, Danube and Seine. With 27 action-packed departures, guests will experience firsthand the people, places and stories of iconic destinations while traveling with a team of specially trained Adventure Guides who provide a seamless and authentic experience that is marked by Disney's signature service.

Adventures by Disney has reinvented the river cruise experience, maximizing the time guests spend in each port of call and allowing them to experience even more of the majesty of Europe. River cruise vacations offer dedicated programming for adults and children that has been curated with activities that every member of the family will enjoy, both onboard and onshore. With enchantment at the heart of every experience, Adventures by Disney is the only way travelers can discover the majesty of Europe with a touch of Disney magic.

Select departures are reserved exclusively for families traveling without children, including Food and Wine and Oktoberfest-themed cruises. Other themed cruise experiences, for guests traveling both with and without children, include festive holiday sailings with stops at famed European Christmas markets.

Bookings open to the public on Jan. 28, 2022. Travelers interested in booking a vacation on 2023 river cruise sailings can take advantage of Adventure by Disney's Early Booking Offer savings of $500 per person. Availability for this offer is limited. More details on Adventures by Disney river cruises can be found on the River Cruising with Disney page of adventuresbydisney.com.

Family Vacations in the Heart of Europe

Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these eight-day, seven-night vacations are filled with active, immersive experiences developed by the family travel experts at Disney.

On Rhine River cruises, guests explore storybook villages in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights include a toboggan ride through the black forest, high-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park and a voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles.

Danube River sailings visit eight unforgettable destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, where adventurers roam medieval ruins, scale treetop rope bridges and marvel at the rolling hills made famous in "The Sound of Music."

Seine River cruises celebrate the magnificence of rural France with visits to picturesque provincial towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet's House and Gardens, the dramatic cliffs of Etretat, and Paris – the "City of Lights."

Specialty, Seasonal and Themed Departures

The 2023 Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment already built into each itinerary.

Throughout the year, select departures are reserved for families traveling without children. During these adult-exclusive sailings, guests 18 years of age and older enjoy all of the magic of an Adventures by Disney river cruise with the addition of tailored enhancements designed just for them. These dedicated sailings meet the demand among adult travelers for Adventures by Disney's unique blend of sophistication, variety and adventure in a fun, comfortable setting.

Special adult-only vacations include themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River and Food and Wine cruises on the Rhine River, each offering an extra serving of refinement and fun for culinary connoisseurs and "foodies" alike. Also, on the Danube and Rhine, families can discover the spirit of the holiday season during festive Christmas Market cruises.

Pre-Cruise Itinerary Enhancements in Paris

Adventures by Disney guests can extend their Seine river cruise vacation with a three-day, two-night Paris Escape that can be added as a pre-cruise package. Guests will enjoy spectacular views of the "City of Lights" from their seats at dinner in the Eiffel Tower, a private walking culinary tour, and an immersive visit to the Louvre Museum guided by a local expert and a special art detective activity for Junior Adventurers.

These guided group itineraries are designed to maximize vacation time, highlighting "must see" attractions as well as lesser-known hidden gems. Two dedicated Adventure Guides lead guests in enriching, exciting activities the whole family can enjoy.

Adventures by Disney Escapes can be booked as standalone getaways or as add-ons to other vacation plans.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresByDisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

ABOUT ADVENTURES BY DISNEY

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on all seven continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including the South African plains, the grand cities of Europe, Costa Rica's rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China, Antarctica's awe-inspiring sites and some of America's most iconic destinations.

Adventures by Disney has been recognized by numerous travel organizations for its excellence in family tourism. Adventures by Disney was honored in Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks awards as the Best River Cruise Line for Families in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. It has also garnered many other awards of excellence over the past decade.

Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.

