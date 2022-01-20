HolonIQ appoints Vernon Baxter to lead Global Health Intelligence Unit

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading impact intelligence platform HolonIQ today announced the appointment of Vernon Baxter as its Vice President, Health.

"HolonIQ is the global authority on impact-focused and data-driven decision making and I am delighted to be joining the team to lead a dedicated Health Intelligence Unit," said Baxter. "Together, we will continue to be a trusted resource and partner to our global clients as they navigate critical strategic, investment and product development decisions in health and wellness."

Based out of HolonIQ's London office, Baxter will be responsible for building a world-leading intelligence unit, dedicated to the future of health. Most recently as Managing Director of the prestigious HealthInvestor and EducationInvestor brands, Baxter has spent the last decade supporting executives across Europe, Asia and the Middle East with strategic market insights.

"With a deep understanding of the health sector, and regulatory and technology drivers that will reshape the future of health, there is no one better placed than Vernon to lead HolonIQ's Global Health Intelligence Unit", said Co-CEO Maria Spies. "Vernon has been tracking the market for over a decade and bringing together people, ideas, insights and connections for the future of health, which is perfectly aligned to HolonIQ's mission".

HolonIQ is a market intelligence platform for the global impact economy. We power decisions that matter across climate, education and health, providing data and insights that support growth, innovation and risk intelligence. Our customers are governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world who are leading innovation, technology, policy and investment across the global impact economy. Learn more at www.holoniq.com

Media Contact:

Tania Lee

hello@holoniq.com

View original content:

SOURCE HolonIQ