PuroClean Returns to Next Gear Solutions as its Restoration Technology Provider

OXFORD, Miss., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gear Solutions, acquired by CoreLogic in September 2021, announced today that PuroClean, "The Paramedics of Property Damage®," will upgrade to the full Next Gear Solutions enterprise-level software suite for contractors–DASH, QA Assist, LuxorCRM, ProAssist®, and Dispatch—at over 350 of its franchise locations.

PuroClean, named one of Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 – Fastest-Growing Businesses in 2021, after shopping many notable software vendors, selected Next Gear Solutions as its preferred restoration technology provider. A former customer, PuroClean, one of the leading providers of property emergency services, returned to Next Gear Solutions because of its proven best-in-class technology, cross-network consistency, data integrity, consultative training approach, and job management blueprint that can be scaled across PuroClean's entire franchisee network and support the growth of the organization. By adopting Next Gear's technology, PuroClean can eliminate multiple independent software programs to create a more cohesive and efficient approach to restoration job management.

Next Gear Solutions is the leading workflow platform provider for property restoration. Next Gear Solutions is the platform property insurers, and restoration contractors trust to modernize their claims handling workflow. Next Gear's cloud-based suite of market-leading products, such as DASH, QA Assist, and MICA, has transformed how property insurers and contractors collaborate, driving better outcomes for those experiencing a property loss.

"We are excited to have been selected by PuroClean to help scale their award-winning company and bring Next Gear's leading-edge technology and proven methodology to their growing network of franchisees. This collaboration further demonstrates PuroClean's commitment to investing in the most innovative and forward-looking restoration technology companies," said Garret Gray, CEO and founder of Next Gear Solutions and Managing Director of CoreLogic Claims. "The consumer's growing demand for self-service solutions and digital experiences in restoration requires innovative solutions to provide a seamless experience to property owners while also implementing programs and tools to keep team members focused and engaged. The Next Gear Solutions blueprint checks both boxes, and we are excited to work together again."

Bud Summers, Executive Vice President of Operations for PuroClean, added, "We are excited to rekindle our relationship with Next Gear Solutions, and now CoreLogic. We have a long history of using the DASH restoration management platform. After spending the past few years trying to run our business without DASH, it is clearer than ever why it is the market leader. We are so passionate about the property restoration industry, its participants, and their success. Next Gear Solutions has the internal processes and culture of commitment to developing enhanced solutions to help them see real results. My advice is to be prudent in your research. All products in our industry are not created equally!"

The roll-out of Next Gear Solutions software to PuroClean's locations is set to begin in January 2022.

About Next Gear Solutions

Next Gear Solutions provides restoration technology solutions to managed repair networks, franchisors, contractors, and insurance carriers looking to run a consistently smarter business. Its range of mobile job management, damage documentation, and estimate auditing tools are used by 8,700-plus restoration companies across the United States and Canada, and by a majority of the top 25 U.S. insurance carriers. To learn more about Next Gear Solutions, visit nextgearsolutions.com or follow Next Gear Solutions on LinkedIn.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 360 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including "The Franchise Satisfaction Award" from Franchise Business Review, ranking in the top 100 on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine's "5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies" and Franchise Times "Fast and Serious" and "Top 400," and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three insurance carriers in the country. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit puroclean.com ; for franchise information, visit purocleanfranchise.com .

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit corelogic.com.

