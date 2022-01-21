California Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preschool through sixth grade students from West Hollywood, California, will have an opportunity next week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at noon EST Monday, Jan. 24, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei will answer prerecorded questions from students at the Center for Early Education. The downlink will emphasize curricular activities students have engaged in by providing the unique opportunity to pursue their curiosity about space exploration directly with NASA professionals.

The event will be virtual. Media interested in covering the event should contact Jessica Levin at: 323-651-0707 x140 or levinj@cee-school.org.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

