Fidelis Care Awards $8,000 to Neighborhood Health Center of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care has awarded Neighborhood Health Center of WNY $8,000 to assist in their efforts to address the digital divide some patients have experienced during the pandemic. The funds will help provide access to technology and services for patients to better communicate with their health care providers.

Telehealth services play an important role in expanding access to healthcare, especially during the pandemic. For those without reliable internet access, connecting with providers for needed care and services can be challenging. The funds from Fidelis Care will provide pre-paid calling cards for Neighborhood Health Center patients who require assistance to connect with their healthcare providers via telehealth. For many, telehealth services allow them to access healthcare when obstacles like transportation, taking time off from work, or finding childcare stand in their way.

"As we continue to navigate the COVID pandemic, ensuring access to care for high-risk patients remains a priority," Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "Fidelis Care is extremely grateful to work with Neighborhood Health Center, addressing the digital divide and directly supporting those in our community who need it most."

"As we work hard to address the need for health equity for patients who are especially vulnerable at this time, we extend many thanks to Fidelis Care for supporting this priority to build that technical bridge between the patient and their provider," added Joanne Haefner, Chief Executive Officer for Neighborhood Health Center of WNY. "Thanks to the funds from Fidelis Care, we are helping to level the playing field and work toward our mission of health equity and better health outcomes."

