ISLE 2022, China's Top Smart Display, AV Integrated System and LED Exhibition, Postponed to April

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2022, China's Top Exhibition for Smart Display, AV Integrated System and LED, just announced two-month postponement to April.

The event was first scheduled for February 22-24, 2022. In accordance with "COVID Prevention and Control Working Plan for New Year & Chinese New Year Holiday 2022" by State Council of China, ISLE 2022 has been postponed to April 7-9, 2022, at Hall 14-16 of Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), a venue 7 kilometers away from Shenzhen Airport.

The ISLE in Shenzhen is the biggest and glitziest large screen tech show in the world. With latest technologies and solutions from 1000+ exhibitors, taking 80,000 square-meter exhibition area, ISLE 2022 would cover the whole industry supply chain in large screen display, audio-visual integrated system and LED. Around 20 seminars and workshops would be staged currently with the exhibition.

The ISLE 2022 will reveal this year's top new products, releases and best of ISLE awards for large screen display and AV system. Mini-LED, Micro-LED, 8K LED TV, 5G all-in-one conference machine, virtual production of LED large screen fusion XR technology, 3D LED wall, are some of ISLE 2022's major technology trends.

Li Yingjie, CEO of ISLE commented: "We will continue to work closely with China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufactures Association and C.L.A.V Professional Committee of China Industrial Cooperation Association, as well as other industrial organizations, for the full success of seminars and best product appraisals at the new dates. We look forward to hosting a grand event for the industry and making ISLE 2022 a high-quality, fruitful and safe gathering for all."

About ISLE

ISLE is the world's leading professional exhibition for Smart Display, AV Integrated System and LED. Held every year in China's tech hub of Shenzhen, the event is a joint venture of COEMA (China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufactures Association) and three sub companies of China Foreign Trade Center, organizer of Canton Fair (world's biggest trade event).

