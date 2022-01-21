Pepsi® Drops Its First-Ever Donut Exclusively with Randy's Donuts Launch of the Limited-Edition Pepsi ColaCream Donut Includes a Takeover of the Iconic Giant Rooftop Donut at the Inglewood Shop and Epic Prizes for Fans

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi is introducing its first-ever, limited-edition Pepsi ColaCream Donut exclusively available at Randy's Donuts original Inglewood location. Fans can get a taste of the donut starting Sunday, January 23rd by purchasing the Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box which includes a 20 oz. Pepsi.

Pepsi teamed up with LA favorite, Randy’s Donuts, for the first-ever limited-edition Pepsi ColaCream Donut, available for purchase starting January 23. (PRNewswire)

Reminiscent of the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola and cream is the perfect flavor combination for cola lovers everywhere, complete with the signature Pepsi globe and a surprise sprinkling of pop rocks inside to provide an additional burst of flavor and fun.

Fans who order the Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box can scan the QR code on specially marked boxes for a chance to win* items like limited-edition Pepsi x Randy's Donuts merch, Randy's Donuts gift cards, a year's worth of Pepsi or even custom-made Pepsi x Randy's Donuts sneakers designed by artist Chad Carothers. Fans can also score a bonus entry by sharing the exclusive AR filter on Instagram with #PepsiRandysSweepstakes.

"Our fans are trendsetters who are always on the lookout for new ways to enjoy the unapologetic flavor of Pepsi. Randy's Donuts has been around for almost as long as Pepsi, and with over 70 years in the community, who better to team up with on our first-ever donut than a local pop culture icon," said Claudia Calderon, Marketing Vice President at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We can't wait for fans to taste the donut and fall in love with our latest collaboration."

"The Pepsi ColaCream Donut is our most creative and delicious collaboration so far. The Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box is the best way for Pepsi fans and donut lovers everywhere to enjoy this multi-sensory experience, which will literally pop in your mouth with flavor," said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy's Donuts. "We know our fans will love the Pepsi ColaCream Donut and will be coming back for more."

To celebrate the limited-edition donut, Pepsi is also taking over the giant iconic Randy's rooftop donut in Inglewood known throughout Los Angeles, in pop culture, and around the world. Fans can purchase the limited-time Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box for $5 from January 23 to February 20.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Data rates may apply. Internet Access Required. Open to CA, 18+. Void where prohibited. Begins 1/23/22, 12:00:00 p.m. PT & ends 2/20/22, 11:59:59 p.m. PT. For free entry, go to PepsiRandysDonuts.com. Subject to Official Rules. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company.

