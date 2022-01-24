Air Products to Highlight its Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Freezing at the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its latest innovations in freezing at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia from January 25-27. Among the technologies featured will be Air Products' Freshline® MP-Plus freezer for rapid crust or full freezing, and the Freshline® Bottom Injection Cooling System, which can use nitrogen or carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to chill meat mixers for improved processing speed, quality, and hygiene through an exclusive clean-in-place system. Air Products will also showcase its Freshline® Gas Smart Monitoring and Gas Safety Systems throughout its exhibit.

IPPE attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth BC 9201 to speak with knowledgeable food specialists about the specific challenges in their day-to-day operations. Air Products provides a range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions, using nitrogen or CO 2 that can offer meat and poultry processors numerous benefits over alternative systems, including faster freeze times, increased throughput, and improved product quality.

For more than a half-century, liquid nitrogen and CO 2 have been used to chill products to the ideal forming temperature. In the food industry, liquid nitrogen and CO 2 are commonly used to power tunnel and spiral freezers for the final preservation of food before it is packaged and shipped. These freezers offer customers smaller footprints and significantly lower cost compared to mechanical systems. Air Products also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and inerting.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates food laboratories in the U.S., Europe and Asia, where the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process, and also quantify the cost benefits of using cryogenics. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

To learn more about Air Products' participation at IPPE and the company's complete portfolio of Freshline solutions for meat and poultry production visit www.airproducts.com/IPPE22.

