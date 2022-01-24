Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending December 31, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $6.015 million or $2.67 per share, record income for the Company, and an increase of $1.9 million or 45.7% compared to December 31, 2020 at $4.127 million or $1.83 per share. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.257 million or $0.56 per share, a decrease of $1.0 million or 44.3% compared to the third quarter net income of $2.257 million or $1.00 per share. Year over year fourth quarter net income decreased $310 thousand or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
The fourth quarter was highlighted by $43.7 million in core loan growth, which bolstered the earning asset base for future earnings. The loan growth did require a provision contribution to the loan loss reserve of $426 thousand for the quarter, an increase of $672 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2021. Earnings for the fourth quarter were also impacted by the volume of PPP loan forgiveness when compared to the third quarter. Principal forgiveness for the fourth quarter was $4.6 million with $255 thousand in realized interest and fee income compared to principal forgiveness of $13.8 million and $698 thousand of interest and fee income in the third quarter. The additional provision expense and PPP income reduction accounted for most of the quarter over quarter variance.
While 2021 posed many challenges brought on by the continued impacts of COVID-19 to the economy and overall business activity in the banking sector, the company continued to grow customers and serve the banking needs of the markets we serve. For the year, the company posted record earnings, record dollar growth in deposits and record dollar growth in core loans balances while maintaining strong credit quality metrics.
The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continue to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".
Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 3Q21
- Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $24.56 per share at December 31, 2021 from $24.09 as of September 30, 2021.
- Cash balances decreased on a linked quarter basis by 34.5% or $14.3 million. Deposit growth in the fourth quarter totaled $38 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $19.8 million in security investments and grow loan balances during the fourth quarter.
- The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 55.8% of total funding at the bank level as of December 31, 2021.
- Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $39.6 million or 6.5% as of December 31, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $4.6 million for the quarter resulted in core loan growth of $43.7 million for the fourth quarter.
- Overall deposits grew $38 million, or 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $18.2 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $19.8 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits totaling $14.6 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 6 bps to 0.35%.
- The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 12 basis points to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Based on loan growth and current economic metrics used in the calculation, the reserve to total loans ratio was 1.09% at December 31, 2021, down .01% from 1.10% as of September 30, 2021.
Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 4Q20
- Tangible book value per share of $24.56 at December 31, 2021 increased by $1.78 or 7.8% from $22.78 at December 31, 2020.
- Year-over-year net loan growth was $52.3 million or 9.5%, which includes a decrease of $36.8 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $86.6 million or 17% year-over-year.
- Deposits grew $137 million or 22.9% on a year-over-year basis compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020, core deposits increased $147.2 million or 25% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $74.9 million and low interest cost money market $41.2 million, savings deposits $12.8 million and NOW accounts $5.4 million. As of December 31, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $246 thousand from the prior year at $10.2 million.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.21%, down from 0.41% at December 31, 2020. This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
- Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through December 31, 2021 totaled $3.079 million (excludes $93 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), a decrease of $174 thousand compared to $3.253 million through December 31, 2020. Loan recoveries through December 31, 2021 of $540 thousand related to the isolated charge-off positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
- Non-interest income year-to-date as of December 31, 2021 decreased by $1.5 million or 18% compared to December 31, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $824 thousand, along with the security sale gains decrease of $553 thousand, account for the majority of the decrease year-over-year.
- Non-interest expense as of December 31, 2021 increased by $723 thousand compared to December 31, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.9% year-over-year).
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 21, 2022 for shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022 and payable on February 11, 2022.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Audited
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
41,308
$
55,559
$
49,830
$
43,425
$
28,785
Total cash and cash equivalents
41,308
55,559
49,830
43,425
28,785
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
144,019
130,431
86,343
61,086
72,439
Equity securities, at cost
338
338
338
462
462
Loans
610,326
570,727
569,877
585,811
558,967
Less allowance for loan loss
6,500
6,071
5,812
8,948
7,480
Loans, net
603,826
564,655
564,065
576,864
551,486
Loans held for sale
6,428
7,963
8,008
10,717
12,626
Premises and equipment, net
6,771
6,858
7,025
6,529
6,400
Right-of-use assets
2,301
2,417
2,533
2,557
2,667
Accrued interest receivable
1,971
1,738
1,746
2,035
2,199
Deferred tax assets
2,141
2,007
1,873
3,025
2,081
Bank-owned life insurance
6,475
6,443
6,393
6,340
5,280
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
1
3
5
7
9
Other Assets
1,556
1,715
1,590
1,750
2,090
Total Assets
$
818,792
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
272,282
$
254,058
$
233,757
$
228,946
$
197,297
Interest-bearing
464,285
444,488
417,157
405,499
402,262
Total Deposits
736,567
698,546
650,914
634,445
599,560
Subordinated debt, net
14,753
14,731
14,708
14,686
14,664
Other borrowings
1,887
2,629
4,015
3,719
8,558
Lease liabilities
2,368
2,480
2,591
2,610
2,715
Accrued interest payable
190
409
206
426
215
Other liabilities
6,072
7,099
4,416
7,349
9,509
Total Liabilities
761,837
725,895
676,850
663,236
635,221
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Surplus
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
Additional PIC restricted stock
14
-
-
-
-
Retained earnings
29,288
28,121
25,954
25,152
23,633
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(893)
(779)
54
(482)
782
Total Stockholders' Equity
56,955
55,888
54,554
53,216
52,960
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
818,792
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,144,691
$
6,407,015
$
6,311,740
$
25,386,430
22,934,974
Securities
565,044
436,526
307,082
1,653,188
1,073,590
Fed funds sold and other
16,586
26,859
13,044
57,271
152,726
Total interest income
6,726,322
6,870,400
6,631,865
27,096,889
24,161,290
Interest Expense
Deposits
383,525
427,313
619,250
1,754,507
3,353,129
Borrowed funds
-
-
-
947
48,869
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,049
238,053
952,197
947,409
Other Interest Expense
47,266
45,323
63,216
215,089
170,293
Total interest expense
668,841
710,686
920,519
2,922,741
4,519,700
Net interest income
6,057,481
6,159,714
5,711,346
24,174,148
19,641,590
Provision for loan losses
426,483
(245,988)
1,456,879
3,079,173
3,252,897
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,630,998
6,405,702
4,254,467
21,094,975
16,388,693
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
179,650
180,225
199,634
734,710
648,125
Earnings bank owned life insurance
24,210
40,956
54,648
162,162
144,962
Gain sale of fixed assets
18,000
-
-
19,500
500
Gain sale of securities
-
-
575,869
196,091
749,590
Mortgage loan income activity
822,280
1,252,561
2,210,046
4,849,705
5,673,836
Other non-interest income
232,343
211,864
170,711
818,114
1,047,791
Total non-interest income
1,276,483
1,685,606
3,210,907
6,780,282
8,264,803
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,016,112
2,967,511
2,928,023
11,446,557
11,147,427
Occupancy and equipment
719,872
708,358
681,446
2,811,633
2,738,468
Legal and professional fees
238,066
155,208
217,174
712,544
746,435
Advertising
162,770
130,244
453,077
580,364
271,442
Data processing
625,147
544,371
570,630
2,262,821
1,984,715
FDIC premiums
115,376
93,840
112,999
432,975
272,154
Goodwill amortization
-
-
-
-
-
Loss sale of securities
-
-
-
17,826
-
Loss sale fixed assets
816
-
-
816
-
Loss interest rate lock commitments
-
-
-
-
-
Other intangible amortization
2,083
2,083
2,083
8,333
8,333
Other
386,448
412,142
227,229
1,395,289
1,777,342
Total non-interest expense
5,266,691
5,013,757
5,192,661
19,669,159
18,946,318
Income before taxes
1,640,790
3,077,551
2,272,713
8,206,098
5,707,179
Income tax expense
383,730
820,160
705,528
2,190,813
1,579,761
Net Income
$
$1,257,060
$
$2,257,391
$
$1,567,185
$
$6,015,285
$
$4,127,418
Basic earnings per share
$
0.56
$
1.00
$
0.70
$
2.67
$
1.83
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Audited
(Unaudited)
Audited
Interest Income
$
6,726,322
$
6,870,400
$
6,631,865
$
20,370,568
$
24,161,290
Interest Expense
668,841
710,686
920,519
2,253,900
4,519,700
Net interest income
6,057,481
6,159,714
5,711,346
18,116,668
19,641,590
Provision expense
426,483
(245,988)
1,456,879
2,652,690
3,252,897
Net interest income after provision
$
5,630,998
$
6,405,702
$
4,254,467
$
15,463,978
$
16,388,693
Non-interest income
$
1,276,483
$
1,685,606
$
3,210,907
$
5,503,020
$
8,264,803
Non-interest expense
5,266,691
5,013,757
5,192,661
14,401,691
18,946,317
Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.44%
3.71%
4.04%
2.83%
3.97%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.56%
0.63%
0.86%
0.51%
1.11%
Efficiency ratio
71.81%
63.91%
58.20%
60.97%
67.89%
Balance Sheet Review
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Audited
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
818,792
$
781,783
$
688,181
Loans, net of reserve
603,826
564,655
551,486
Goodwill & intangibles
1,658
1,660
1,666
Deposits
736,567
698,546
599,560
Shareholder's equity
56,955
55,888
52,960
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
2,091
$
1,471
$
1,007
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
956
963
933
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
-
-
Foreclosured properties
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
3,048
$
2,434
$
1,940
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.37%
0.31%
0.28%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.50%
0.42%
0.35%
Summary of Operating Results
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Audited
(Unaudited)
Audited
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
2,067,273
$
3,729,592
$
11,285,272
$
8,960,077
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
426,483
1,456,879
3,079,173
3,252,897
Tax expense
383,730
705,528
2,190,813
1,579,761
Net Income
$
1,257,060
$
1,567,185
$
6,015,285
$
4,127,418
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
16
$
13
$
4,671
$
63
(Recoveries)
(8)
(6)
(586)
(35)
Net charge-offs
$
8
$
7
$
4,085
$
28
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.56
$
0.70
$
2.67
$
1.83
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.16
$
0.16
Book value per share
$
24.30
$
23.52
$
25.30
$
23.52
Tangible book value per share
$
24.56
$
22.78
$
24.56
$
22.78
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
0.63%
0.92%
0.80%
0.64%
Return on average equity
8.66%
11.65%
10.66%
8.06%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.06%
1.34%
1.06%
1.34%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.09%
1.47%
1.09%
1.47%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.50%
0.35%
0.50%
0.35%
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.51%
0.38%
0.51%
0.38%
Net Charge-offs to total loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.67%
0.01%
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
10.26%
N/A
10.26%
N/A
Tier1 capital
10.26%
N/A
10.26%
N/A
Total risk based capital
11.39%
N/A
11.39%
N/A
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.57%
N/A
8.57%
N/A
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
N/A
9.11%
N/A
9.11%
Average equity to average assets
7.25%
7.87%
7.54%
8.00%
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
6.77%
6.95%
6.77%
6.95%
Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*
3.28%
3.61%
3.43%
3.69%
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
82.86%
93.21%
82.86%
93.21%
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing
**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.
