CULTA Announces Membership in the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA , an independent producer of craft cannabis and extracts in Maryland, is proud to announce that it's joined the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition (SCC). This is just the latest move in the cultivator's long-term and ongoing investment in a more sustainable future.

The SCC is a group of cannabis industry leaders that work together to improve and promote sustainability in all facets of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution. CULTA joins the likes of Gro iQ, Trulieve, CohnReznick, and 365 Cannabis, and hopes that other Maryland-based brands will join them in prioritizing sustainability in 2022 and beyond.

"Unfortunately, the HVAC systems and high-intensity grow lights that are essential to CULTA's day-to-day operations come with a large carbon footprint," said Mackie Barch, co-founder of CULTA. "By joining the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition, maintaining our Clean Green Certification , and continuing to make sustainability one of the core focal points of our company, we hope to offset our carbon emissions completely within ten years."

CULTA's roadmap to net carbon neutrality includes migrating to LED lights, converting to a water-based cooling system, generating 80% of energy from renewable sources, and rethinking packaging options, both with suppliers and internally. The company already uses organic fertilizers, avoids petroleum-based insecticides, and diversifies their farm environment by growing cover crops in the off-season.

CULTA also undergoes annual inspections and pesticide testing as part of their ongoing commitment to Clean Green Certification. In 2021, CULTA partnered with The High 5 Initiative, a local Maryland nonprofit organization that's focused on sustainability. As a result of the partnership, patients can now drop off their plastic cannabis jars at CULTA's flagship Federal Hill dispensary for recycling.

"We are grateful to have forward-thinking, vertically-integrated companies like CULTA join our alliance," said Shawn Cooney, co-founder of the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition. "The cannabis industry is young and to ensure a solid future, we must act now and lead the movement to sustainability across all segments from cultivation to delivery."

