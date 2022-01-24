FactSet Awards Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism Practice #1 Ranking for Company Defense in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice has been awarded the #1 ranking by FactSet for company and board representation based on the number of campaigns defended in 2021.
This is the 6th consecutive year that FactSet has awarded V&E's Shareholder Activism practice this highest ranking. During this time, FactSet has credited V&E's Shareholder Activism practice with defending 166 campaigns waged by activists against boards and management teams of public companies.
The award from FactSet comes on the heels of several recent honors for Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, including:
- "Tier 1" by Legal 500 U.S., M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Shareholder Activism: Advice to Boards, 2021
- Chambers Ranked, Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense (New York), 2021
- #1 Ranked by Activist Insight for company defense for six years in a row, 2016 - 2021
- #1 Ranked by Refinitiv for number of campaigns defended for five years in a row, 2016 – 2020
- #1 Ranked by Bloomberg's full-year rankings in 2019 and 2021 based on number of campaigns defended
Individual recognitions for the co-heads of Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice include:
Lawrence Elbaum
- Ranked in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense (New York), 2021
- Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S., Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021
- Finalist for "Dealmaker of the Year," The Deal Awards, 2019
- Named New York Law Journal "Rising Star," 2018
Patrick Gadson
- Recognized as "Up and Coming" in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense (New York), 2021
- Featured on Lawdragon's "500 Leading Dealmakers in America" list, 2021
- Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S., Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021
- Named a 2019 "Rising Star" by The Deal
Comprised of approximately 30 attorneys, Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, jointly led by Elbaum and Gadson in New York, leverages the firm's top-tier public company, M&A, ESG and litigation practices to effectively represent companies facing shareholder activism.
