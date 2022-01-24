JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Radius Global Market Research on Their Investment from Star Mountain Capital

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has received investment from Star Mountain Capital.

Based in New York City, Radius provides an expert, agile, integrated data science and immersive technique approach to produce unique research and insights for global corporations, driving their brand revenue and profit growth. Fortune 500 companies rely on Radius for strategic and brand guidance, engagement/loyalty analyses, product development initiatives and communications. Radius applies its proprietary Brand Growth Navigator framework to put its global enterprise clients at the center of strategic business and marketing decisions to identify and address their most critical business issues.

Partnering with Star Mountain Capital, a specialized investment manager headquartered in New York City, will help Radius accelerate growth. With this investment, Radius will focus on driving brand revenue and profit growth for its clients, and further solidify its position as a premier, integrated research and insights solutions provider.

Commenting on the transaction, Managing Director at Radius, Chip Lister said, "As a company built around insights and market assessment, we know what it is to be a strong brand and a quintessential partner. In my view there is none better than JEGI CLARITY. As our bankers, they positioned our business effectively helping us to generate strong market interest from high-caliber prospect investors. They worked with us in creating value-driven competitive tension and gave us multiple paths toward what became an excellent outcome. Their long and deep experience working with entrepreneurial clients, helped us surmount a variety of deal hurdles, reaching internal consensus on some very challenging issues. They played a vital role in our being able to effectively navigate and negotiate critical transaction terms. The JEGI CLARITY team was rock solid for us from start-to-finish, reflected in the outstanding results we achieved for all of our stakeholders."

