Mayer Brown Launches Salt Lake City Office

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today it has opened its 27th office in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new office will bolster the firm's offerings to the technology and investment communities in Utah and beyond, initially by adding several experienced attorneys who join from a local firm.

"Joining the growing Salt Lake City technology and life sciences industries by opening an office here is consistent with our strategy," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp. "We are listening to our clients who have already expanded in the area. Our office will build on the firm's competitive advantages in key sectors—including technology, life sciences, fintech, and insurtech—to bring our market context, regulatory capabilities and practical solutions to the many emerging companies thriving in the region. These sectors are part of the heartbeat of Utah's technology community and the backbone of Mayer Brown's service offering."

The firm fosters longstanding relationships with founders and entrepreneurs, taking their companies through each stage of growth. "Our clients trust Mayer Brown to provide ongoing public company and corporate governance advice, well beyond their IPOs," said Jennifer Carlson, partner in Mayer Brown's Northern California offices, who will relocate her Capital Markets practice to Salt Lake City.

Van Gorp explained, "We intend to continue to add to our office in the coming months, both with additional lateral partners from Salt Lake City, and with additional relocations of legacy Mayer Brown partners. I look forward to watching our colleagues succeed and become committed and involved members of the community."

"We are excited about opening this new office and joining Mayer Brown, a truly global firm with outstanding clients and tremendous legal talent," said Mark Bonham, corporate partner focused on advising emerging companies and the investors and venture capital funds that finance them. "Utah's growth over the last several years has been extraordinary, and the number of exciting new companies throughout the technology sector is inspiring. As Utah's tech companies mature, their need for expert legal counsel on increasingly complex issues will grow"

The legal services offered by Mayer Brown's Salt Lake City office complement the firm's Northern California work with early-stage and emerging companies, along with the venture capital firms and strategic investors that finance, partner with, and acquire these companies. The firm's clients benefit from our global network, from Latin America to Europe to Israel.

Mayer Brown's industry experience differentiates it from competitors and allows lawyers to provide informed advice to companies in key sectors. The firm is ranked Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for Technology and Outsourcing in various geographies; ranked a leading law firm by The Legal 500 US for Outsourcing; and ranked by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals as a "Top Law Firm." Chambers USA ranks Mayer Brown in Band 1 for Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance and Chambers FinTech ranks the firm a leading law firm in its FinTech: Legal category. The Legal 500 US ranks Mayer Brown a leading law firm in its Fintech and Financial Services Regulatory categories. LMG Life Sciences 2021/22 includes 12 Mayer Brown partners as "Leading Life Sciences Lawyers" and recommends the firm in three categories, while The Legal 500 US ranks the firm as a leading law firm for Healthcare: Life Sciences. Chambers USA and The Legal 500 US also rank the firm highly for its insurance capabilities.

About Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

View original content:

SOURCE Mayer Brown